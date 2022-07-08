Looking Forward: Cowboys Game-by-Game Predictions - And Final Record

The Dallas Cowboys finished with a 12-5 record during the 2021-2022 NFL season, but fell to the San Francisco 49ers 23-17 in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Dallas Cowboys fans ended the regular season with excitement and confidence, but ended the postseason with disappointment. After an impressive 12-5 record in the regular season, the Cowboys were eliminated in their first playoff game.

Nonetheless, Dallas gave its fans hope going into the next season. Quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 37 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions, Ezekiel Elliott was the NFL's seventh leading rusher with a partially torn PCL and Dallas had the number one scoring offense.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Cowboys forced the most takeaways in the NFL on the back of an incredible season by rookie linebacker Micah Parsons. Cornerback Trevon Diggs also broke out with an 11 interception campaign, tying Everson Walls for the most in a single season in Dallas history.

In the offseason, Dallas lost key players such as receiver Amari Cooper and right tackle La'el Collins, but addressed the offensive line and receivers in the draft. The team replaced established veterans for promising rookies, leading to some questions about their outlook this season.

However, the Cowboys still have high hopes going into this season. Here's our game-by-game prediction of the Cowboys schedule:

Week 1 vs. Buccaneers:

Last year when these teams met in week one, Trevon Diggs effectively took Mike Evans out of the game.

It was Antonio Brown who won this game for Tampa Bay, as he went off for 121 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Well, Tampa Bay won't have Brown for this game as he was released after that fiasco of a sideline meltdown last season. Expect it to be close due to Brady and a talented roster, but Dallas narrowly pulls out a win.

Cowboys 27-24 Buccaneers

(1-0)

Week 2 vs. Bengals:

Despite quarterback Joe Burrow being sacked the third most times in a single season in NFL history (70 times in the regular season and postseason combined), the Bengals went to the Super Bowl. Then, they addressed their biggest weakness by acquiring three starting offensive linemen (including Dallas' La'el Collins) in free agency.

Can Ja'Marr Chase succeed vs. Diggs while Mixon provides a balanced attack? Dallas rallies late, but it's a Cincy win.

Bengals 34-27 Cowboys

(1-1)

Week 3 at Giants:

The Giants improved a ton this offseason, but Daniel Jones is still under center and the defense is lackluster. The Cowboys handle them with ease.

Cowboys 31-17 Giants

(2-1)

Week 4 vs. Commanders:

The additions of Jahan Dotson and Carson Wentz will give this offense a boost, but Micah Parsons and the front seven will feast against Washington's makeshift offensive line. The Washington defense keeps this one from too much of a blowout, though.

Cowboys 24-20 Commanders

(3-1)

Week 5 at Rams:

By this point, Michael Gallup will be back and the rookies Jalen Tolbert and Tyler Smith will start getting their footing right. However, Cowboys rookie left guard Tyler Smith will have issues stopping Aaron Donald's pass rush in this game.

Rams 30-20 Cowboys

(3-2)

Week 6 at Eagles:

The Eagles had one of the best drafts conceivable. They added the defensive tackle beast out of Georgia, Jordan Davis, got a steal with perhaps the draft's best linebacker in Round 3 with Nakobe Dean and then traded for Pro Bowl wideout A.J. Brown. They'll give Dallas fits in this match, and it will be one that goes to overtime. Dallas wins the toss and walks off with a nerve-wracking divisional win.

Cowboys 33-27 Eagles

(4-2)

Week 7 vs. Lions:

This certainly has the ability to be a "trap game" for Dallas, but D'Andre Swift and Jared Goff just can't keep up with the Dallas offense. The Detroit Lions' porous defense gives away this game.

Cowboys 41-17 Lions

(5-2)

Week 8 vs. Bears:

The Bears did very little to give Justin Fields protection or weapons this offseason, then traded away their defensive cornerstone when they sent edge rusher Khalil Mack to the Chargers. The Bears are in a rebuild and have no business winning this one.

Cowboys 34-10 Bears

(6-2)

Week 9: BYE.

Week 10 at Packers:

The Green Bay Packers seem to have partial ownership in the Cowboys franchise, but after trading Davante Adams to the Raiders, they're left with a hole at receiver. Rookie receiver Christian Watson will exceed expectations and Aaron Rodgers is still at quarterback, but this team still took a minor step back. Rodgers always keeps the Packers competitive, but Dallas curbs the narrative the Packers own them ... for now.

Cowboys 30-27 Packers

(7-2)

Week 11 at Vikings:

This is their "trap game.'' The Vikings defense is still a mystery, but wide receiver Justin Jefferson and running back Dalvin Cook take over.

Vikings 27-24 Cowboys

(7-3)

Week 12 vs. Giants:

With a bit more time to find their footing, the Giants rookie combo of offensive tackle Evan Neal and edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux are forces by this point. The Giants make this closer, but still aren't on par with the roster of Dallas.

Cowboys 30-23 Giants

(8-3)

Week 13 vs. Colts:

This is their second "trap game." When Dallas has faltered in recent past, it's come down to their running defense just not holding up. This is a game where Colts running back Jonathan Taylor runs wild and Matt Ryan just plays non-exciting, mistake-free football. Dallas struggles in a low scoring match.

Colts 24-16 Cowboys

(8-4)

Week 14 vs. Texans:

The Texans had the third-worst scoring offense and sixth-worst scoring defense last season, then failed to make any big headlines in free agency. This is a curb stomp.

Cowboys 42-6 Texans

(9-4)

Week 15 at Jaguars:

The Jaguars made a plethora of signings in free agency, including along the offensive line, receiving corps and defense. With Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff added to the o-line, receiver Christian Kirk as an extra target and Darious Williams at cornerback, the Jaguars will progress on offense. They then addressed the front seven in the draft with their first two picks, and drafted two instant impact-makers. This will be a much better Jaguars team, but they'll still be average at best.

Cowboys 27-17 Jaguars

(10-4)

Week 16 (Christmas Eve) vs. Eagles:

This is a revenge match where Philly makes up for being upset at home earlier in the season. Mark it up as a Philly win in Dallas.

Eagles 33-24 Cowboys

(10-5)

Week 17 at Titans:

Titans running back Derrick Henry is always a threat to go off for a huge performance, and as previously discussed, when the Dallas defense does fail, it's against great running attacks. Nonetheless, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill just isn't the answer and doesn't have his favorite target anymore due to the Brown trade to Philly. Dallas wins in the air.

Cowboys 27-23 Titans

(11-5)

Week 18 at Commanders:

Dallas beats an eliminated and unmotivated Washington team and keeps the foot on the gas pedal here to fight for seeding. The Cowboys handle business on the road in week 18.

Cowboys 34-20 Washington

Final record: 12-5