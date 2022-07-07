The Washington Commanders were bottom ten in the NFL last season in scoring offense. With Carson Wentz now under center, where does Washington rank league-wide amongst all offensive units?

The Washington Commanders are hoping for an offensive renaissance in 2022.

Last season, the offense wasn't up to par and it pushed Washington outside of the playoff picture. To try and prevent that from happening in 2022, the team traded for quarterback Carson Wentz.

Yardbarker has released its rankings of the projected most explosive NFL offenses. In their article, Washington came in at No. 19, as they cited the positive addition of Wentz but the shaky offensive line unit.

It's been a while since the Washington Commanders have been synonymous with explosive offensive performances. Last season, Washington was bottom ten in scoring offense, tied for the 11th-most turnovers committed and had the 11th-worst passer rating. As if that isn't bad enough, Washington lost Pro Bowl offensive guard Brandon Scherff in free agency.

However, Washington has taken some steps forwards this offseason. They traded for Wentz, who posted a respectable 27:7 TD:INT ratio last season. Washington's previous signal caller, Taylor Heinecke, threw seven less touchdowns and eight more interceptions.

Furthermore, Washington gave themselves a viable second option at wide receiver by drafting Dotson in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Dotson wowed at Penn State, making him a praised selection for the Commanders.

Additionally, Washington had the league's No. 12 leading rushing attack last season. There's reason as well to believe this offense never had the ability to display its full potential last season, as they were one of the teams most impacted by injuries. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel, running back J.D. McKissic, tight end Logan Thomas and right guard Brandon Scherff were all players who missed multiple games last season.

The Commanders still have questions on the offensive line and Wentz is far from a consistent superstar at quarterback. Nonetheless, the additions of Dotson, Wentz and offensive guard Andrew Norwell could prove useful. It's worth remembering as well the talent that Washington has in wide receiver Terry McLaurin and running back Antonio Gibson. They won't put fear into the heart of opposing defenses, but the Commanders offensive unit has the opportunity to be sufficient enough this year.

Yardbarker Offensive Ranking: 19

Our Offensive Ranking: 18