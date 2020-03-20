Source: Cowboys Don't Have Vikings Ex DE Everson Griffen 'High On the Radar'

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have told CowboysSI.com, via sources, that defensive end Jadeveon Clowney isn't really high on their wish list, despite the rumors. Now along comes a similar tale involving a similar player in defensive end Everson Griffen ..,.

And a similar answer from a Cowboys source, who says Griffen is "not high on our radar.''

Griffen, 32, voided the final three years of his deal with the Minnesota Vikings in February, making him an unrestricted free agent. At the time, he wished for a return to Minnesota via a new deal, but he wrote to Instagram to bid farewell to fans on Friday.

“It is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye," Griffen wrote.

The cap-crunched Vikings have dumped a host of standout names, from cornerback Xavier Rhodes to defensive tackle Linval Joseph to the traded receiver Stefon Diggs (to the Bills).

Griffen is therefore free and exploring the market, as is Clowney, 27.

Dallas has lost Robert Quinn to the Bears in free agency and certainly would like to find help opposite DeMarcus Lawrence. Tyrone Crawford is under contract and in play (maybe at a reduced rate), and maybe Randy Gregory can help, too, should he get NFL commissioner's office clearance.

But Tier-1 money being spend here? Dallas insists to us that's not the plan. (Same goes for receiver Emmanuel Sanders, though CowboysSI.com writes on Friday morning that the Cowboys have engaged in "non-official'' contact with him.)

Meanwhile, what does Clowney, late of the Seattle Seahawks, hope to find? A "top-of-the-market'' deal, we're told. It's assumed that Griffen - coming off a contract that was to pay him $14.5 million APY - is looking for the same thing.

And therefore, while this is a never-say-never business, especially if desired price tags shrinks, the reported tie between Griffen and Dallas is not really much of a tie at all.