CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News
Podcasts

Source: Cowboys Don't Have Vikings Ex DE Everson Griffen 'High On the Radar'

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have told CowboysSI.com, via sources, that defensive end Jadeveon Clowney isn't really high on their wish list, despite the rumors. Now along comes a similar tale involving a similar player in defensive end Everson Griffen ..,.

And a similar answer from a Cowboys source, who says Griffen is "not high on our radar.''

Griffen, 32, voided the final three years of his deal with the Minnesota Vikings in February, making him an unrestricted free agent. At the time, he wished for a return to Minnesota via a new deal, but he wrote to Instagram to bid farewell to fans on Friday.

“It is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye," Griffen wrote.

The cap-crunched Vikings have dumped a host of standout names, from cornerback Xavier Rhodes to defensive tackle Linval Joseph to the traded receiver Stefon Diggs (to the Bills).

Griffen is therefore free and exploring the market, as is Clowney, 27. 

Dallas has lost Robert Quinn to the Bears in free agency and certainly would like to find help opposite DeMarcus Lawrence. Tyrone Crawford is under contract and in play (maybe at a reduced rate), and maybe Randy Gregory can help, too, should he get NFL commissioner's office clearance.

But Tier-1 money being spend here? Dallas insists to us that's not the plan. (Same goes for receiver Emmanuel Sanders, though CowboysSI.com writes on Friday morning that the Cowboys have engaged in "non-official'' contact with him.)

Meanwhile, what does Clowney, late of the Seattle Seahawks, hope to find? A "top-of-the-market'' deal, we're told. It's assumed that Griffen - coming off a contract that was to pay him $14.5 million APY - is looking for the same thing.

And therefore, while this is a never-say-never business, especially if desired price tags shrinks, the reported tie between Griffen and Dallas is not really much of a tie at all.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is Rams' Release of Gurley A 'Lesson' For the Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott?

Is the Rams' Release of RB Todd Gurley A 'Lesson' For the Cowboys and RB Ezekiel Elliott?

Mike Fisher

by

Godfirst1953

Source: Cowboys Reach Out to Free Agent WR Emmanuel Sanders

A Source Tells CowboysSI.com That The Dallas Cowboys Have Reached Out to NFL Free Agent WR Emmanuel Sanders

Mike Fisher

Takeaway-Starved Cowboys Sign 'McCarthy Guy' Safety Clinton-Dix

The Dallas Cowboys Need Takeaways. Enter NFL Free Agency Signee Ha-Ha Clinton-Dix

Mike Fisher

by

jda8600

Whitt's End: Troy to Dak, Amari's Loyalty and Cowboys' 2 Big Defensive Moves

Whitt's End: We Sift Through Our Notebook to Cite Troy to Dak, Amari's Loyalty and the Dallas Cowboys' Two Big NFL Free Agency Defensive Moves

Richie Whitt

'Cooper Stopper': Eagles Trade For Cowboys Nemesis CB Darius Slay

'Cooper Stopper': Eagles Trade For Cowboys Nemesis CB Darius Slay - And How the Former Lion Has Handled Amari is a Dallas Problem Now

Mike Fisher

by

WareD94

Cowboys NFL Free Agency Tracker: Thomas & March Return to Fortify LBs & Clinton-Dix Comes Aboard

Updated by the Minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2020 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Predictions on Dak, Amari and The Whole Roster of Cowboys Without Contracts

Mike Fisher

Saints Coach Sean Payton Is First NFL Figure With Coronavirus

Saints Coach Sean Payton Is First NFL Figure With Coronavirus

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Mock Draft 7.0: With NFL Free Agency Comes Some Clarity

Now that NFL free agency has begun, my latest Dallas Cowboys 7-round mock draft can take into account gains, losses and react accordingly.

Matthew Postins

by

daprofessa13

Shop and Compare: The Dollars on Raiders' Witten vs. Cowboys' Jarwin

Shop and Compare: The Dollars on Raiders' Witten vs. Cowboys' Jarwin And You See The NFL Free Agency Bargain

Mike Fisher

NFL Draft: Are Cowboys Zeroing In On CB Henderson at 17?

NFL Draft Experts With A Good Feel For the Dallas Cowboys' Thinking at No. 17 Pinpoint This Cornerback As The Possible Pick. Here's Why ...

Mike Fisher