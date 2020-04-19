CowboyMaven
Source: Cowboys Eyeing Trade For WRs 'Like' Christian Kirk or Marquise Goodwin

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The connection between the Dallas Cowboys and Christian Kirk came to us in an odd way. It was written about speculatively a few days ago, a blogger simply suggesting that it might be a good idea. Next came a Twitter account purporting that the "suggestion'' was "breaking news.''

But then we asked a source inside The Star about Dallas' willingness to solve its slot-receiver vacancy by making a trade for "a player like Kirk.''

And the answer is a general "yes.''

That's right. As it relates to Kirk, or Marquise Goodwin, or any other affordable slot receiver on the block, the answer is a general "yes.''

The 5-11, 200-pound Kirk was a second-round pick in 2018 by Arizona. He certainly does not register as a "bust.'' Last year, the 23-year-old he totaled 68 catches for 709 yards and three touchdowns and worked as a return man, too.

Why would the Cardinals dump a solid young player in Kirk? Arizona may be willing to move on after its trade for DeAndre Hopkins. Also, Larry Fitzgerald and Andy Isabella are available - and there is gossip about the Cardinals using this year's high pick on receiver CeeDee Lamb from Oklahoma, the former teammate of QB Kyler Murray.

But in the end, remember that this is a Dallas idea; it doesn't ever have to become an Arizona idea.

Kirk has his Texas ties, being an A&M product, and so does Marquise Goodwin, 29, who played at Rowlett High School and the University of Texas. He has been injured and unproductive in his last two seasons in San Francisco but in 2017 caught 56 passes for 962 yards and two TDs. The former Olympic track star has also done work as a return man.

Three other names we find worth mentioning in this mix: Browns free agent Rashard Higgins, Cowboys free agent Tavon Austin and ... Dez Bryant. A source tells us that Dallas believes it already employs receivers who can do what Higgins does. And the ticking clock is telling us that the Cowboys are not rushing to bring back Austin.

And Bryant? We speculated here weeks ago that his workout with Patrick Mahomes might pique the interest of the Kansas City Chiefs, and then, more recently, that his working with Dak Prescott might do the same for Dallas. It's an easy educated guess to say that Mahomes and Prescott issued positive reports back to these two potential employers.

What would it cost to pry Kirk or Goodwin from their present homes? We'd suggest something in the range of a fifth-round pick - with the understanding that other teams may outbid Dallas ... all part of the Cowboys' process of deciding just how much they need to spent on a player "like'' Kirk or Goodwin.

Comments (1)
datank07
datank07

If I’m 49ers GM, I’m making that trade everyday. Goodwin desperately needs a change of scenery and most likely won’t make 49ers roster. So why not trade him and get a late draft pick

