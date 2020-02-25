Cowboys SI
Cowboys Comeback? The Mahomes Influence On Dez Bryant Dallas Doesn't Want to See

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant continues to work toward his desired NFL comeback after a two-year absence from playing in the league for his beloved Dallas Cowboys. He's sitting in the Cowboys' backyard - literally, as some of his workouts have taken place in the neighborhood of "The Star'' ... but while no power-holding members of the Dallas organization has taken an up-close look at him, one power-holding member of the Super Bowl champions has.

That would be MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Bryant told Jane Slater and yours truly a while back that his fellow East Texas football star Mahomes would be rolling into DFW to share a workout session with Bryant, and as recorded by Slater and Bobby Belt, that happened on Friday.

“I’m where I need to be (physically) right now,” Bryant told CowboysSI.com. “I’m more serious than ever. ... I’m 100-percent hungry for the right situation.''

Consider me biased toward Bryant, but also consider that the New Orleans Saints saw something in him following his release by the Cowboys as they signed him in November of 2018 only to see him  rupture his Achilles in his second day of practice there. Consider this, too: While it's difficult for the layman to view Bryant's many, many, many social-media workout videos in order to determine whether he can play, it would take virtually no effort at all for the Dallas Cowboys braintrust to take a look ... as his sessions at the Baylor Scott & White gym mean he's literally a few yards away from Cowboys headquarters in Frisco.

And finally, consider this: The Cowboys don't "owe'' anything to Bryant, but they owe it to themselves to gain knowledge. They also owe it to themselves to avoid the embarrassment that would come if Dez is right about his skills at age 31, if Mahomes agrees that he's right, and if Bryant ends up in a Kansas City Chiefs uniform instead of the Dallas Cowboys uniform he's virtually begging to wear again.

