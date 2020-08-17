Source: Cowboys 'Next-Man-Up' DT Is Tyrone Crawford

FRISCO - It would not surprise anyone who knows Tyrone Crawford that when new Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy sustained a season-ending injury on Monday here inside The Star and was guided off to the trainers room, the first teammate to check on him was the D-line's big-brother figure, Crawford.

It will, however, apparently surprise some people that a Cowboys source made clear to CowboysSI.com that - ironically - the replacement for McCoy, who ruptured his right quadriceps tendon, will be .... Tyrone Crawford.

Crawford called himself "a guy that maybe moved around, or is going to be moved around and has to know every position on the D-line. That’s still my role. Obviously, they want me to know every position on the D-line, and that’s what I do.''

And before the injury, coach Mike McCarthy praised the veteran Crawford, who is coming off surgery on both hips, for his "versatility.''

Crawford is also a leader, of course, which is why he sought out McCoy.

"I went to see him and showed him our love,'' Crawford said.

In detailing the extent of the injury, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones mentioned the names of two kids, 2019 second-round pick Trysten Hill and third-round rookie Neville Gallimore, as having "an opportunity to really step up now. Two young players we will need to come through for us.”

That remark has led some to fail to recognize that those two will be asked to "step up'' as backups - behind Crawford, who as it is, with 1-Tech Dontari Poe (quad) not yet ready to participate, had been a first-teamer at the 3-Tech, playing next to McCoy.

Maybe the Cowboys end up chasing other bodies. But Jones said, “You see injuries around the league every day. Unfortunately, that’s why you have to have a deep roster. You sign a guy like Everson Griffin. You never know when things like this are going to happen, and it’s certainly disappointing. ... Gerald was one of our major acquisitions there in the offseason in free agency.''

But Griffen, who was on the sideline after passing his COVID tests, and should be on the field on Tuesday, is here via free agency after a great career in Minnesota. And with DeMarcus Lawrence and Aldon Smith presently starting at the ends, there remains plenty of talent ... not to mention the possibility of playing some 3-4.

But mostly there is Crawford, who has played both defensive end and defensive tackle here, and done so successfully.

"I study to know every position and I work at every position,'' Crawford said. "Wherever I’m needed, I go.”