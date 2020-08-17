SI.com
BREAKING: Cowboys Gerald McCoy Out For Year With Quad Tendon Tear

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Gerald McCoy grew up loving the Dallas Cowboys. And as this weekend's training camp here at The Star got underway, at age 32, he's been a standout, and the Cowboys have reason to love him back.

But on Monday morning, some less happy news, as midway through the third day of camp practice, McCoy went down with a lower-leg problem that the team now confirms is knee-related, surgery-requiring and season-ending.

McCoy attempted to limp off the field under his own power but after clutching his lower leg, was given guidance and taken away from Ford Center and into the trainers room at The Star. It’s a tendon quad tear, ending his season.

Said Tyrone Crawford: 'It's never fun to have a fellow D-lineman go down. But I have a lot of faith in our training staff. I know they'll get him back on that field, better than ever. 

"I went to see him and showed him our love.''

Coicidentally, it'll be Crawford who likely slides into the vacated starting 3-Tech slot.

If healthy, McCoy is part of a D-line that has an incredible resume, with DeMarcus Lawrence and fellow newcomers Aldon Smith, Dontari Poe and Everson Griffen all part of the room. No wonder McCoy was excited about the scheme.

“I talked to the coaches a little bit,'' McCoy recently said to dallascowboys.com. “(The scheme) fits me. Everything they want to do is everything I love to do. ... Get up the field, disrupt the passer, get in the backfield and make plays. That’s what I love to do and that’s what they’re going to allow me to do.”

McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowler, is more than capable of that, in part because he lost about 20 pounds this offseason. But his game is still about a combination of size (he played last year with about 300 pounds on his 6-4 frame) and skill. ... skills that he'll wish to apply to the Cowboys in the 2021 season.

