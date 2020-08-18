Sources: Cowboys Cut Injured DT McCoy But 'Mutual Interest' in Reunion In 2021

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys had one of the best offseason defensive line reformations in recent memory this summer and the central key to that project was 32-year-old and six-time Pro Bowler, Gerald McCoy.

Unfortunately, McCoy's stint as a Cowboy was short-lived, following a season-ending injury to his quad during Monday's practice. As a result of that injury, the Cowboys have now released McCoy using an injury waiver on the quad tendon that was built into his contract.

Sources tell CowboysSI.com that McCoy will keep the $3 million bonus that he received upon his signing, but will not receive the $2.5 million that was "guaranteed'' - unless his "pre-existing condition'' of the quad tendon in his knee flared up.

A source added: "'There is definitely mutual interest in (McCoy) being with the Cowboys in 2021.''

'It's never fun to have a fellow D-lineman go down," Tyrone Crawford said after McCoy's injury. "But I have a lot of faith in our training staff. I know they'll get him back on that field, better than ever. I went to see him and showed him our love.''

Before the injury, McCoy was part of a defensive line unit that looked to be one of the most dominant in the NFL.

“Overall depth of the defensive line is something we feel we’re in good shape there,” head coach Mike McCarthy said.

That group, which includes DeMarcus Lawrence, Aldon Smith, Dontari Poe, Tyrone Crawford, and newly signed Everson Griffen, will now have to rely on a different answer in the middle of the line. ... and McCoy will not have to wait until 2021 to try to cash in again - maybe in Dallas.