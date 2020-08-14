Cowboys Camp: Tank Lawrence Q-&-A, From Proud Papa To Popsicles

FRISCO - Due to DeMarcus Lawrence's talent, stature and personality, he is among the leaders of the Dallas Cowboys locker room. But the boss in the Lawrence home?

“She basically told me there’s no way possible that I could miss this season, so we’ll have to sacrifice and do whatever we have to do to survive and be a great family,” Lawrence said, referring to wife Sasha's pregnancy and the Lawrences' decision for Tank to play on despite the COVID-19 threat. “My wife is taking care of home.''

More from DeMarcus Lawrence on an odd but truly "football-is-back'' festive day inside The Star:

On he and Sasha again becoming parents, with a baby daughter due in the fall: "I respect her so much. I know she’ll do a great job. I just got to focus on football right now.”

On QB Dak Prescott’s contract situation: “I know Dak’s mindset is, he wants to get the bag regardless of any circumstances. It’s not my place to talk to him about how to conduct his business. I really have a lot of faith in what Dak is going to do with this tag and his future ... and come out this season and show people what he’s really made of."

On his health after this "offseason'': "You might as well just cancel that word because there was no such thing as an 'offseason.''

On adding a quartet of D-linemen with Pro Bowl credentials in Gerald McCoy, Dontari Poe, Aldon Smith and Everson Griffen: “One thing I respect about it is it’s only going to make me better and make me want to be the best.”

On new coach Mike McCarthy, who has his team practicing in the Texas heat but is also arranging for cooling-off periods inside a tent that offers Popsicles: "One thing I really respect about coach McCarthy is how he takes care of our bodies. When we're on the practice field, we go hard and everybody is very deliberate in what we're doing. His message is really when we touch the practice field, we go hard, and he's going to take care of our bodies."