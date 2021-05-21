Staubach To Pearson: One More Time For Cowboys Hall-Of-Famers

After a 33-year wait, Drew Pearson will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. And his former quarterback will "pass it to him" one more time.

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys fans already knew they had a special treat this coming August after the news that the original "88" was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But now that moment will be even sweeter, as we learn that Roger Staubach will serve as Drew Pearson's presenter.

READ MORE: Another Position Change: Why Are Dallas Cowboys Jacking Around With Reggie Robinson?

The two are forever linked not just in Cowboys lore, but also in NFL history as the men who upset the Vikings in the 1975 playoffs with the original "Hail Mary.'' The two are joined together in the Cowboys' Ring of Honor since 2011 when Pearson was honored by the Cowboys there, and now, Pearson will join Staubach in the Hall of Fame, and his former quarterback will be the one who introduces him.

READ MORE: Dallas Cowboys Sign Rookies Jabril Cox & Josh Ball to 4-Year Contracts

Drew Pearson - through some tears and some anger - often openly wondered if he would ever be recognized by the Hall of Fame, and in February he was informed along with the rest of us, that yes indeed, his bust would appear in Canton. Roger has also inducted former Cowboys coach Tom Landry as well as former wide receiver and teammate Bob Hayes.

For Cowboys fans, August 8 in Canton, Ohio will be a special day. (And a special weekend, really, as the Cowboys play the Steelers in a Thursday preseason opener, with Cliff Harris and Jimmy Johnson also going into the HOF.) For some older Cowboys fans, it will be another chance for us to see "Staubach to Pearson" one more time.