‘Stupid, Undisciplined Losing': Irvin Offers ‘Fear Factor’ to Fix Cowboys

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin is ripping his beloved team on what coach Mike McCarthy admits is its No. 1 problem.

“I understand we're going to have penalties, and I understand aggressive penalties,” Irvin said, reflecting on the fact that Dallas led the NFL in penalties in the 2021 regular season and then did so again with 14 flags in Sunday’s playoff loss to the 49ers. “That’s just stupidity, that's ignorance, that's undisciplined, and that's losing.”

Irvin pinpointed some of defensive end Randy Gregory’s foolish behavior but recognizes it’s a more wide-spread problem than that.

“It's on the coaches, first,” he told “Shan & RJ” on 105.3 The Fan, who then asked how Irvin’s old Dallas coach Jimmy Johnson dealt with penalties.

Replied the Hall of Fame receiver: “With fear! That's what he did. With fear! You got enough of them, your butt is gone! That's what you do. That's all you can do! 'You did this enough, we're going to make a change.' Fear is what has to drive it.”

Irvin, the three-time Super Bowl champ and unabashed Dallas booster, recognizes that a salary-cap makes it harder to just say, “Your butt is gone.”

But …

"I know it's harder now with contracts, but … the fear factor must be implemented.”

