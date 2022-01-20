Skip to main content

‘Stupid, Undisciplined Losing': Michael Irvin Offers ‘Fear Factor’ to Fix Cowboys No. 1 Problem

Irvin on the Cowboys: “That’s just stupidity, that's ignorance, that's undisciplined, and that's losing.”

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin is ripping his beloved team on what coach Mike McCarthy admits is its No. 1 problem.

“I understand we're going to have penalties, and I understand aggressive penalties,” Irvin said, reflecting on the fact that Dallas led the NFL in penalties in the 2021 regular season and then did so again with 14 flags in Sunday’s playoff loss to the 49ers. “That’s just stupidity, that's ignorance, that's undisciplined, and that's losing.”

Irvin pinpointed some of defensive end Randy Gregory’s foolish behavior but recognizes it’s a more wide-spread problem than that.

“It's on the coaches, first,” he told “Shan & RJ” on 105.3 The Fan, who then asked how Irvin’s old Dallas coach Jimmy Johnson dealt with penalties.

Replied the Hall of Fame receiver: “With fear! That's what he did. With fear! You got enough of them, your butt is gone! That's what you do. That's all you can do! 'You did this enough, we're going to make a change.' Fear is what has to drive it.”

(See more from Jimmy Johnson on this playoff loss - "a shame'' - here.)

No image description

irvin mcc
Play

‘Stupid, Undisciplined Losing': Irvin Offers ‘Fear Factor’ to Fix Cowboys

Irvin on the Cowboys: “That’s just stupidity, that's ignorance, that's undisciplined, and that's losing.”

1 minute ago
1 minute ago
mike-mccarthy
Play

'We Were Nervous': Unusual Cowboys 'Angst' Admission from Coach McCarthy

McCarthy addresses the media for the final time for the 2021 season, and we'll have live updates here at CowboysSI.com

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
jimmy dak
Play

Jimmy Johnson Has 2 Words for Cowboys QBs Dak & Romo

This is a Dallas Cowboys team led by a quarterback that isn’t ever quite good enough.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Irvin, the three-time Super Bowl champ and unabashed Dallas booster, recognizes that a salary-cap makes it harder to just say, “Your butt is gone.”

But …

"I know it's harder now with contracts, but … the fear factor must be implemented.”

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

irvin mcc
News

‘Stupid, Undisciplined Losing': Irvin Offers ‘Fear Factor’ to Fix Cowboys

1 minute ago
mike-mccarthy
News

'We Were Nervous': Unusual Cowboys 'Angst' Admission from Coach McCarthy

3 hours ago
jimmy dak
News

Jimmy Johnson Has 2 Words for Cowboys QBs Dak & Romo

4 hours ago
whitt mc
News

Cowboys Could Lose Coaches Dan Quinn & Joe Whitt Jr.

16 hours ago
jerry payton
News

Cowboys Would Fire McCarthy to Hire Saints Coach Payton?

16 hours ago
C81DFDA8-0EA3-486A-85CE-856A8F0503A9
News

Cowboys To Lose ‘Jersey Boy’ Coach Dan Quinn to Giants?

19 hours ago
Travon Walker
News

Mock Draft Season: Who Are Cowboys Taking at No. 24 and Why?

20 hours ago
mcc ref
News

Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Reveals 'No. 1 Offseason Focus' (Yup, Penalties)

20 hours ago