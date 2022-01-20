Jimmy Johnson Has 2 Words for Cowboys QBs Dak & Romo

This is a Dallas Cowboys team led by a quarterback that isn’t ever quite good enough.

With two simple words of analysis following a loss to the San Francisco 49ers this past weekend that yet again ends the Super Bowl hopes of a Dallas Cowboys team led by a quarterback that isn’t ever quite good enough, Jimmy Johnson sharply framed the woes of his old team.

The Hall of Fame Coach tweeted that sentence in response to a FOX Sports graphic on social media that illustrates the fact that QB Dak Prescott now, through his six seasons, owns a 1-3 record in the playoffs.

And that 1-3 was also the record Tony Romo had through his first six seasons as the starting quarterback of the Cowboys.

Former Cowboys coach Johnson reveals a bit of Dallas sympathy here, as the reality of playoffs teams and quarterbacks is, good ones lose. Every week.

Meaning the fact that two high-profile QBs experiencing losses is not really unique or ironic at all.

It’s just the way this stuff works.

That doesn’t calm the Dallas disappointment, of course.

“In all my years I don’t know that I’ve had a better chance or a better full team than this,” Prescott said after the 23-17 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers. “It’s hard to accept knowing every year that a team’s not going to be the same, some of those guys won’t be back. It’s just hard for me to accept right now.”

And, it seems, even for Jimmy Johnson, who won two Super Bowls during his time in Dallas, his old team’s shortcomings are also hard for him to accept.

