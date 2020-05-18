CowboyMaven
Surveying the NFC East: Cowboys To 'Bush-League'

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The NFC East gang has assembled for a Sports Illustrated Roundtable to gather predictions for the NFL season and rankings in the division after the NFL Draft.

It's probably no grand surprise that in our four-sportswriters survey, the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles are the two teams we all expect will battle it out for first place in the division. But what of the Washington Redskins and New York Giants?

Let's start here:

Divisional Standings:

Chris Russell (Redskins Report):

Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, New York Giants.

Ed Kracz (Eagle Maven)

Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins, New York Giants.

Mike Fisher (Cowboy Maven) :

Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, Washington Redskins.

Patricia Traina (Giant Country):

Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins, New York Giants

Consensus Ranking:

1st Place : The Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles tied for first place with two votes each

2nd Place: With the two top teams tying for first, that means they also tied for second place.

3rd Place : The Washington Redskins received three third-place votes compared to one for the New York Giants.

4th Place : The New York Giants secured enough votes to finish in last place, meaning the Redskins avoid the cellar. 

Now to the next level of analysis from the foursome, including a note on one team in the NFC East working to escape the label of "bush-league.'' Click here into RedskinsReport for more detail on our collective thoughts on the four clubs.

