T.Y.'s Turn: Cowboys Forgotten WR Jalen Tolbert, James Washington Move, Hilton Up vs. Eagles

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has given an update on rookie Jalen Tolbert and his progress as the receiver is seemingly being pushed down the depth chart.

Few players have caused a stir among the fan base like Dallas Cowboys rookie receiver Jalen Tolbert. ... But today it's going to be T.Y. Hilton's turn to stir things up.

Drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the thought was Tolbert would step in and contribute to the offense this season straight away ... But that hasn't happened.

Tolbert will be inactive for today's game against visiting Philadelphia, and James Washington will also not be in the mix. Instead, it'll be newcomer Hilton - the long-time Colts star who at 33 is making his 2022 debut - who joins the CeeDee Lamb-led receivers totem pole.

So what about Tolbert?

First, know this: The Cowboys players inactive vs. the Eagles: DE Sam Williams (concussion, neck strain), LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck), WR James Washington, Tolbert, CB Trayvon Mullen, S Markquese Bell and QB Will Grier.

So yes to T.Y. Hilton, who is to make his team debut. And Washington joins Tolbert in street clothes.

When Tolbert has been given an opportunity (offsides against Green Bay springs to mind), it hasn't ended well. Through the eight games the rookie has played, he has caught two passes for 12 yards.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy this week insisted that Tolbert is making good strides.

"I think he's a young guy that's getting better," McCarthy said. "You get to watch him every day, not only in the reps he has with the offense, but he's done some excellent things in the look team (scout team). He's had some outstanding catches.

"He's just working on the little stuff that you have to."

With the Cowboys' offense now overloaded with receivers in Lamb, Michael Gallup, Noah Brown, Washington, Hilton and KaVontae Turpin, many wonder where that leaves Tolbert.

In short, on the sidelines in street clothes.

This isn't necessarily a bad thing for the rookie; the learning curve is OK as long as somebody around here is catching Dak Prescott's passes. In fact, for McCarthy, the rookie receiver is now coming to grips with what is expected at NFL level.

​"It's just like anything, players coming from college, the physicality and threshold [of] competitiveness that you have to get over, he's done that now, so he's making progress," McCarthy said.

But on this day? The 10-4 Cowboys want to see their offense make progress against the Eagles with Hilton playing ... and with Tolbert and Washington watching.

