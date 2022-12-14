The Dallas Cowboys added another weapon for Dak Prescott in the form of T.Y. Hilton and owner Jerry Jones revealed he jumped at the chance to sign the veteran receiver.

The Dallas Cowboys wanted some receiver depth and got it in the form of T.Y. Hilton. With the Odell Beckham Jr. saga in a sort of separate category - yes, the parties are still talking - Dallas moved in another direction, of sorts.

That direction led them to Hilton. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was speaking on 105.3 The Fan and stated that the chance to sign a veteran who can help the team now...not in five weeks, was too good to pass up.

"I've always admired him as the player he was at Indianapolis," Jones said of Hilton, who we believe will wear jersey No. 16 in Dallas. "He had a lot of interest out there. ... It was an opportunity for us, we took it, and he can really help us out."

The biggest factor in Hilton's signing is his ability to help the team from the outset. ... Not to mention the financial aspects of Hilton's deal compared to Odell's.

But it does create a crowd in the wideout room. Listen to coordinator Kellen Moore rattle off the names ...

“Tremendous depth to sign a guy like T.Y.,'' Moore said. "We’re very fortunate to have the guys that we have with CeeDee [Lamb], Michael [Gallup], Noah [Brown], James [Washington], now T.Y., Jalen [Tolbert].

We’re probably really in a good spot going forward.”

He didn't mention KaVontae Turpin, but toss him on the pile (he's a keeper as the return man) and that's seven wideouts.

Something's gotta give ...

With Hilton's experience, Dallas knows he can slot in and help Dak Prescott and the offense straight away. Jones said that his newest acquisition would be getting similar looks on offense as he did while in Indianapolis.

"He's really one of the smartest receivers that I can remember," Jones said. "He's got speed, runs well, and of course, is fit and ready to go. He's got that step and brings experience. That's big because we want him to step in immediately. I think he ... will hit the ground running and immediately give us some help."

Hilton's workout reportedly went swimmingly at The Star on Monday, which led to the veteran's swift signing in an opportunity that, as Jerry says, was too good to pass up. But still, roster-wise ... something's gotta give.

