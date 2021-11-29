Surprise Starting QB for Saints vs. Dak’s Cowboys?

The Saints - perennial winners of the NFC South when the now-retired Drew Brees was the QB - are maybe grab-bagging for answers.

FRISCO - The New Orleans Saints are reeling, having lost four straight games, including an embarrassing defeat registered last Thanksgiving Thursday at home.

The Dallas Cowboys are in a not-dissimilar place, having lost three of their last four, including - yes, you got it - an embarrassing defeat registered last Thanksgiving Thursday at home.

The Cowboys’ answer? Even amid forced change due to COVID issues that have even eliminated head coach Mike McCarthy from this Thursday’s Dallas-at-Saints game, they are seeking stability under QB Dak Prescott.

The Saints? They are seeking change.

Sources tell NFL Network that the Saints “appear poised to make a QB change. Taysom Hill is taking first-team reps this week in practice in preparation to face the NFC East-leading Cowboys. Trevor Siemian is taking No. 2 reps.”

At this point, with a mediocre 5-6 record and two teams ahead of them owning tiebreakers, the Saints - perennial winners of the NFC South when the now-retired Drew Brees was the QB - are maybe grab-bagging for answers.

Coach Sean Payton had been counting on Jameis Winston at QB, but he’s out for the season. Siemian was part of an upset win over Tom Brady’s Bucs, but the Saints are now in a rut.

So along comes Hill, the all-purpose player who is more of a runner than a thrower … but he also arrives with uncertainty as he is dealing with a foot problem that may preclude New Orleans from making the shift at all for the meeting with Prescott’s 7-4 Cowboys.