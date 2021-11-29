How Eagles' Loss Is Cowboys' NFC East Win

Ezekiel Elliott is ailing and may rest Thursday against the New Orleans Saints. Another starter is headed for a COVID absence. Absurd penalties are mounting frustration. Three losses in four games and ...

Ready for some good news? The Dallas Cowboys took a big step forward Sunday by merely sitting on their couch.

Not only - as owner Jerry Jones says - is the "cavalry" coming next week with the return of defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and top receivers Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb, but it will join a team on an improved playoff perch thanks to Sunday's NFC East action.

Simply put, the Philadelphia Eagles' loss is a Cowboys' win.

Jason Garrett's firing didn't exactly lit a fire under the New York Giants' offense, but one touchdown was enough as they outlasted the previously streaking Eagles, 13-7. Philadelphia had numerous chances to win, but quarterback Jalen Hurts threw three interceptions and receiver Jalen Reagor dropped a pass at the goal-line that could have set up the winning touchdown with 24 seconds remaining.

With a win, the Eagles would have climbed to 6-6 and began applying real pressure to the 7-4 Cowboys' first-place hold on the division. After beating the Saints and Broncos, Philadelphia hoped to get to .500 and then use a relatively easy schedule for a December kick. Down the stretch it plays the Jets, Giants and Washington twice before hosting the Cowboys in the season finale Jan. 9.

Because of the Eagles' loss to the 4-7 Giants, however, Dallas heads into Week 13 with a comfortable three-game lead including the head-to-head tiebreaker because of its thrashing of the Eagles in Arlington in September.

Not long ago 6-1 and in the lead pack for a first-round bye in the NFC Playoffs, the Cowboys now trail the 9-3 Packers and 8-3 Buccaneers. But thanks to the Giants' upset on Sunday, Dallas doesn't have the Eagles breathing down its divisional neck.