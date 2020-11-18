Cowboys Making Four Roster Moves Today

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are making a trio of roster moves today here inside The Star in Frisco as they ready for Sunday's game at the Minnesota Vikings ... and beyond.

The moves, as detailed by coach Mike McCarthy on Wednesday morning:

*QB Andy Dalton will be activated from today from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He has spent the last few weeks first in concussion protocol and then on the COVID list. Dalton, the replacement for out-for-the-year Dak Prescott, is the scheduled starter for the game against the Vikings.

*Defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford is also coming off the COVID list.

*Cornerback Trevon Diggs will be placed on injured reserve today, the result of a foot injury sustained in Dallas' last outing, a home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The rookie Diggs could have a six-week rehab and therefore could miss the rest of what has been a fine debut season for him.

*In maybe the most important move in terms of it being both a mild surprise and potentially impactful to the team's performance, young offensive tackle Brandon Knight (who's undergone arthroscopic knee surgery and has been on injured reserve) will begin his 21-day practice window today.

The Cowboys and this new coaching staff began the year viewing other young offensive linemen as being superior to the undrafted Knight - while the previous coaching staff held him in high regard.

It's obvious what Dalton's role will be. Maybe it's obvious what Crawford's role will be. And with Diggs out, vet Chidobe Awuzie has gotten healthy just in time. But Dallas' O-line, in shambles most of the year, is a place for the coaching staff of this 2-7 club to keep an open mind ... and consider that Knight might deserve to be a part of the present and future.