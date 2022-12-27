FRISCO - We years ago coined the phrase "Love-to-Hates'' to describe those sports figures who are in most cases gifted at their craft, magnetic with their personality ... and, of course, perform for teams not our own.

If you grew up as a Dallas Cowboys fan, those "Love-to-Hates'' may have played for the Eagles, Giants, Commanders, Packers and Steelers - all clubs that stood in Dallas' path of success.

And of course, if you are a Cowboys fan, it's the players on your team, "America's Team,'' who lead the league all-time in "Love-to-Hates.''

And to many, Dak Prescott is the modern-day bullseye in this category.

And just now, somebody has gone too far.

Following the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys on Christmas Eve, an Eagles fan on Instagram (assuming this is legit) attempted to fluster Prescott by declaring, "I'm glad you lost your mom and brother I hope your other brother Tad is next.''

Tad Prescott's response?

"Just the s-t we deal with, you should read my DM’s. Thank you for your support," he said in a reply.

Dak's own response? For now, it can be assumed that his usual mindset applies. As he said recently, “Not to brag, but I’m pretty mentally tough.”

But he said something else that may have been lost in the discussion of the star QB who lost his mother to cancer in 2013 and then struggled to deal with brother Jace's 2020 suicide.

"And if I’m not (doing well mentally),'' Dak added, "I’m for sure not hesitant or scared to say I’m struggling a little bit.”

This admission has drawn shameful criticism from poisonous media morons like Skip Bayless, an approach that has lured other TV dopes like Shady McCoy ("Dak is ass!) to pile on. And it is possible that mentally unbalanced fans like this one in question are fueled by the insanity and inanity they see on television.

Those "in the arena'' understand what they signed up for - and being a "Love-to-Hate'' is fair game. But we'll not make light of this Dak DM; it's not just sad' and it's not just repulsive.

It is frightening.

