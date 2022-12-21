Ex-Philadelphia Eagles running back Shady McCoy has a lot to say about Dallas Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott.

Ex-Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy may still have some animosity toward the Dallas Cowboys.

While appearing on Fox Sports 1's (FS1) "Speak,” "Shady" McCoy tore into Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott after he threw two interceptions in the 40-34 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Dak is ass, ..." McCoy said. "This is the second game he's just lost by throwing picks.”

McCoy even went as far as to say Prescott has the "easiest job in football."

Since his return from the season-opening injury that sidelined him for five games, Prescott has racked up picks. But …

According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), six of Prescott's 11 interceptions came on non-turnover-worthy plays, meaning those interceptions weren't his fault.

One of those six interceptions came on the final play of the OT loss at the Jaguars, when a Prescott pass bounced off the hands of wide receiver Noah Brown and into the paws of Jaguars defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins, who then ran it back for a game-ending pick-six.

But as NFL Hall of Famer Tony Dungy pointed out in response to McCoy, the Cowboys' defense gave up 503 yards. When putting aside the two interceptions, Prescott had a good day, completing 23 of his 30 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns.

Prescott and the 10-3 Cowboys will look to rebound against the 13-1 Eagles at 3:25 p.m. on Saturday, with Dak very much in the spotlight.

Asked this week at The Star about the picks, the criticism and the pressure, Prescott smiled through his response.

“Not to brag,” Dak said, “but I’m pretty mentally tough.”

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!