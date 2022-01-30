Tom Brady Retire & Return ‘Like Jordan,’ Suggests Cowboys Ex Tony Romo

“I think sneakily, there’s a chance that Tom Brady retires and may ... come back in two years,” Romo says.

FRISCO - All things considered - including 44-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady recently noting that he owes time to his wife and children - it seems like the retirement writing is on the wall for the GOAT.

That doesn't justify ESPN spending all day reporting ... insisting, really ... that Brady had finalized his decision; Bristol kept its "exclusive story'' on the TV scroll all day, never acknowledging that it was wrong, and only about 12 hours later deciding to announce that it is "standing by our story.''

So everybody from the Tampa Bay Bucs GM to the QB's agent to Tom Brady's own dad is lying while Adam Schefter knows the truth?

Shameful.

"The truth'' is that Brady will most likely will reveal his future plans in the coming days, and that his plans are to move on from playing football.

Framed properly, though, speculation has its place.

And none other than Tony Romo has found that place.

Brady is in the public eye. Responsible speculation is part of the business - a business Romo knows from both sides, having been a high-profile himself, for the Dallas Cowboys, and now being the No. 1 guy in the CBS Sports booth working NFL games. (He'll have the Chiefs vs. Bengals game today; info here.)

And here's Romo's fun concept: Brady might "pull a Jordan.''

During an appearance on CBS Mornings, Romo and broadcast partner Jim Nantz talked about the playoffs, with Romo careful to note that he possesses no inside information on Brady’s retirement status, but that he can envision Brady walking away like the NBA's Michael Jordan did, only to return a year later.

“I don’t know anything, no inside information. I don’t talk to Tom at all about this. This is kind of how I think he would retire,” Romo said. “Just knowing him a little bit, I’m like it’s going to be quick ...

“I think sneakily, there’s a chance that Tom Brady retires and may ... come back in two years,” Romo added. ‘This is just crazy but he’s like a bionic man. If he is right, well he’s not hurt, he’s still playing great. He may need to refresh like Jordan and go two years away, and maybe start another challenge. Because otherwise, he has nothing else to prove.”

Brady referenced his possible retirement on the most recent episode of the Let’s Go podcast. ... and spoke a language about family that we know Romo understands.

“It’s what relationships are all about,” Brady, 44, told Jim Gray. “It’s not always what I want. It’s what we want as a family. And I’m gonna spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what’s next.”

That probably means it's over. But Romo said he sees the similarities between Brady and Jordan, and they certainly have one thing in common - GOAT status that would allow them the freedom to do something "crazy.''