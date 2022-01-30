Can Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Match Mahomes & Burrow?

Does Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott have it in him to be as good as either of them?

Are the Kansas City Chiefs better than the Cincinnati Bengals? Maybe by a little bit.

Is Patrick Mahomes better than Joe Burrow? Maybe not for long. But yes, maybe by the little bit.

Does Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott have it in him to be as good as either of them?

Mahomes’ young-vet superiority is why the Chiefs are the smart - maybe even "easy'' - pick today.

If you believe our motto that "This is a Quarterback Game,'' you recognize those two - Mahomes in his perennial appearance in an AFC Championship Game, the second-year sensation Burrow in his first - as the pivot points to who ends up the winner with the reward a trip to Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI.

Similarly, you recognize that Dallas’ chances of ever advancing this far (as Matthew Stafford’s Rams and Jimmy Garrapolo’s Niners are doing today in the NFC) hinge on the QB.

That, obviously, is Jerry Jones’ $140 million bet.

Sunday, Jan. 30, 2 p.m. CT

Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+ (click here)



The Chiefs are favored by seven, with an O/U of 54.5 points. That suggests a shootout that the Bengals seemingly cannot win. But they are 2-0 in this postseason, a run that includes the upsetting of the No. 1-seeded Titans in the divisional round. They've also seen the Chiefs, pretty much at their best in Week 17 ... and Cincy came out ahead, 34-31, as the Bengals won in the final seconds on a field goal by rookie kicker Evan McPherson.

Maybe this will be "a Kickers Game,'' too.

But experience matters; this will be the Chiefs' fourth consecutive conference title game, and they are even more seasoned (and maybe more confident) after a matchup thriller against the Bills last week that was decided in overtime, with the strategic brilliance of Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce playing a key role.

There might be something to learn from that previous Bengals vs. Chiefs game. Another youngster, rookie Ja'Marr Chase, caught 11 passes for 266 yards as the Bengals overcame the Kansas City blitz. The Chiefs got to Burrow that day, with Chris Jones getting two of the Chiefs' three sacks.

But getting pressured and even sacked is something the Bengals seem to habitually overcome; Burrow is coming off the survival of a nine-sack game last week against the Titans. How does a team win while being sacked nine times?

Mark J. Rebilas - USA Today Sports

Normally, it doesn't.

Maybe Tyreek Hill takes over this game in the air for K.C. Or maybe Cincy takes some pressure off its porous O-line by leaning on running back Joe Mixon. And along the way, the team that comes up with a stop in a big spot is the winner.

(This goes for Dak and Dallas, obviously; he can’t do it alone.)

Who is more "stoppable,'' Mahomes or Burrow? Betting against Mahomes seems like a bad idea. Chiefs 30, Bengals 24. … with a Cowboys Nation hoping we can engage in a similar Dak conversation soon.

