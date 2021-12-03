WATCH: Pollard Torches Saints; Cowboys Lead 20-10

The Dallas Cowboys have struggled on the ground all evening long in this Thursday nighter on the road largely in part to the efforts of the New Orleans Saints' front seven.

The run game kept trucking, and finally found an opening to sprint through.

With just over four minutes in the third quarter, the Cowboys were leading by a field goal facing second down in their own territory.

Dak Prescott pitched the ball to running back Tony Pollard, who nearly found himself tackled several yards behind the line of scrimmage. However, Pollard evaded the tackle and advanced in the lane the offensive line created for him. He broke a tackle just before the 50-yard line and saw absolute daylight between him and the end zone.

Saints safety Marcus Williams ran with him, but played too conservatively to stop Pollard, who ran for the longest run of his career and helped push the Cowboys to a two-score lead.

Only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Baltimore Ravens allow fewer rushing yards per game than the New Orleans Saints, so pulling this breakthrough is crucial for the Cowboys. Ezekiel Elliott has struggled tonight with seven carries for 14 yards, and Pollard managed just six yards on his first four carries.

With Elliott dealing with a lingering injury, Pollard's depth has only grown in importance, and he continues to deliver in the best season of his career.

Pollard scored a pair of touchdowns in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers, and added two to his total last week against the Las Vegas Raiders, including a 100-yard kick return. So, if this pattern continues, we could see another one in the fourth quarter from the third-year pro out of Memphis.

The Cowboys lead 20-10 at the start of the fourth quarter.