Romo vs. Manziel? Former Cowboys & Aggies QBs To Golf In Texas Open

“I’m gonna give myself 12 years to try and play professional golf," Manziel has said.

FRISCO - "Tony Romo vs. Johnny Manziel'' was once an NFL concept. Now? It's a golf outing.

Former Texas A&M star quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Manziel has accepted an invitation to play in the Higginbotham Texas State Open at The Cascades Club in Tyler, Texas, alongside former Dallas Cowboys legend and CBS NFL broadcaster Tony Romo.

"I am excited to play in the Higginbotham Texas State Open later this month," Manziel said in a statement. "I have been working hard on my game and I look forward to seeing how it stacks up against an incredibly strong field of professionals and amateurs. I grew up in Tyler and have played countless rounds at The Cascades Club.

"... It will be fun to play in front of family and friends. I'll be ready!"

The two former NFL signal-callers accepted sponsorship exemptions to take part in the Pro-Am event, which takes place from June 27-30.

The tournament will field 156 professionals and amateur golfers competing for a $200,000 purse.

As for the 41-year-old Romo, playing in a professional golf tournament should come as no surprise, with the Higginbotham Texas State Open set to be the fifth professional tournament of his career.

Romo had previously taken part in the 2018 and 2019 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championships, the 2019 Byron Nelson, and the 2020 Safeway Open missing the final cut in all four tournaments.

READ MORE: Amari Cooper Not Among NFL's Top 20 WRs?!

Romo's golf trajectory can serve as hope for Manziel's going forward, however, after Romo carded with a career-best round of 70 in his opening round at the Safeway.

“I’m gonna give myself 12 years to try and play professional golf," Manziel said on Chris Long's Green Light with Chris Long podcast. "I’m gonna grind this out and see how good I can get and see if I can’t enter some tournaments, and see if I can’t go play professional golf eventually.”

READ MORE: Richard Sherman-to-the-Cowboys Rumors Amidst Arrest