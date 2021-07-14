NFL Star Richard Sherman Jailed on Felony Charge: Report

There’s been silliness; Richard Sherman being added to the Cowboys coaching staff? But this latest issue is serious

The national media is linking Richard Sherman to the Dallas Cowboys in some silly ways. But before the long-time NFL star links up with any team, he will deal with the serious matter of an arrest this week in King Country, Washington, with words like “domestic violence, “burglary” and “felony” now attached to his name by law enforcement authorities.

Court documents show that a Richard Kevin Sherman was booked at 6:08 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Various reports say that Sherman was denied bail.

Meanwhile, there is a national media story that suggests Dallas is going to sign Sherman as a "player/coach.'' From USA Today:

"Might loquacious free agent cornerback Richard Sherman, who played for (Dallas defensive coordinator Dan) Quinn in Seattle, latch on with the Cowboys after expressing a desire to continue his career with a contender ... and maybe in a place where he could serve as a player-coach given his experience in this scheme? Don't rule it out.''

Do we need to cover the possibility of Dallas getting to training camp in Oxnard and realizing that the five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Sherman can help a cornerback group featuring Trevon Diggs (coming off his rookie season) and then wide-open competition elsewhere with Cowboys vets Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis working to hold off rookies like Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright? Sure. And we do that even as the Cowboys themselves are hinting to us to not waste too much time on it.

“Well, the one thing we talk about all the time, we’re always looking, we’re always looking to upgrade and to add,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said on The Chris Collinsworth Podcast when asked specifically about Sherman. “There’s no question there, but …”

Ah. You just knew there’d be a “but” …

“But,” McCarthy continued, “the salary cap, what’s in front of us, too is something that we’re very focused on, too. The 11 draft picks was by design. … to be able to have 11 selections this year was very important just in the big picture and the long-term planning for our roster development.

“So, we’re always looking, but I definitely love the competition that we have on the back end. It’ll be fun to see how this all sorts out.”

It would’ve been easier to just say “no.”

While everything could change with just one training camp injury, Sherman, by the way, seems to understand what McCarthy is so subtlety saying.

“You know, at 33, it doesn’t matter what you put on tape,” Sherman explained in an April interview with ESPN. “It’s like, ‘Father Time is undefeated, we’re going to go with the young guy.”

That, indeed, is exactly what "it’s like.'' The Cowboys have no plans at this time to sign Richard Sherman to play cornerback. All the national headlines aside, they are essentially telling us that. And Richard Sherman being added to the coaching staff? That’s not the plan is Dallas. Meanwhile, in King County, Sherman is dealing with issues that are anything but silly.

