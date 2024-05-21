Cowboys star Trevon Diggs poised for major bounce-back season
Trevon Diggs became a superstar for the Dallas Cowboys when he recorded 11 interceptions in 2021, just his second season in the NFL. By 2023, he was considered one of the best cornerbacks in the game and signed a five-year extension worth $97 million.
Unfortunately, his first year after signing the new deal was cut short. Diggs suffered a torn ACL in practice ahead of the Cowboys’ Week 3 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
He’s since been working his way back to full health and was named one of six players primed for a major bounce-back year by Alex Kay of Bleacher Report.
Kay stated that defensive back coach Al Harris has been thrilled with Diggs' rehab work. He expects him to be ready to make an impact early in 2024, as does teammate DaRon Bland.
Bland recently said Diggs will be “dangerous” when he returns, adding the NFL isn’t ready for what he’s about to bring.
Kay shares that sentiment, claiming the Cowboys could have one of the most dangerous secondaries in the league thanks to these two ball hawks.
The Cowboys will feature arguably the league's most dangerous starting cornerback duo with Bland and Diggs on the outside. While the pair will have to get up to speed in new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer's system, the talent level is through the roof and should result in a boatload of interceptions.- Alex Kay, Bleacher Report
With Diggs out, Bland stepped up and became a star in his own right. He finished with nine interceptions on the season, returning five for touchdowns, an NFL record for most in a single season.
It was frustrating to see the team allow Stephon Gilmore to leave in free agency, but it’s hard to argue they won’t be just fine if Diggs returns at 100 percent, especially considering the leap Bland made in year two.