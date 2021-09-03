Tyron Big Cowboys Goal; Injury Update & Roster Moves

The Cowboys enter the weekend trying to get healthy for the opener in Tampa

FRISCO - Fans of the Dallas Cowboys have grown accustomed to seeing future Hall-of-Famer Tyron Smith play "football warrior'' every week, and he'd grown accustomed to part of the bargain.

A nagging series of back and neck problems.

"It's been a while since I've felt this good," Smith said to the media after Thursday's practice. "I don't know if you guys saw, but I usually have the huge Cowboy neck roll on. I finally took that off. The neck's feeling normal now."

In 2021? "The goal,'' said Smith, who is coming off 2020 season-ending neck surgery, "(is) I'm going to do my best to play all 17 games. And I will do it."

The Cowboys on Friday continue their prep for next Thursday's season-opener at the Tampa Bay Bucs. Smith will be a central figure there. So will an assortment of other Dallas players who have either worked or are working to get healthy for Week 1.

The Friday morning update here at The Star from coach Mike McCarthy is largely about the other tackle, as McCarthy found himself talking about Ty Nsekhe as the top option to play at right tackle if La’el Collins can’t go. Collins (stinger) is again not practicing, and by the way, the Cowboys kicking Zack Martin out to right tackle.is not an especially welcome idea to this Martin staff.

Also, safety Donovan Wilson (groin) is sidelined. And guard Connor Williams, coming out of COVID protocol, is working on the side.

Happily, Smith - sidelined for the final 14 games of the 2020 season - is not on that list. And that old protective neck roll? It's gone, too.

"You can throw that thing away," Tyron said. "I don't want memories of that thing."

