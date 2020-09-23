SI.com
Tyron Neck Update: It's About His Cowboys 'Future'

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys had a medical strategy in sitting out Tyron Smith for last week's win over Atlanta, team owner Jerry Jones saying, "He didn't play last week in preparation so that he could have a better chance of playing this week or in the future.''

"Dr. Jones,'' as he likes to jokingly call himself, says the All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith is dealing with "stingers.'' If this is the case, it represents substantially better news that all the other things that can go wrong with the neck.

"He's had these periods over the last few years when he's had to adjust and literally on a week-by-week basis as to what he's doing with some nerves, called stingers,'' Jones said. "Those are the kind of things he's dealing with."

This is a “feel-good’ statement from Jerry on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday that backs up what Dallas COO Stephen Jones said the day before, saying that Smith has a realistic chance to play next week at Seattle.

“He certainly has an opportunity to play this week.” Stephen said, adding, “It’ll probably be another game-time-type decision.''

All of this - including Jerry's remarks noting, "Nobody knows right now until we get out there and see how he's operating during the week here at practice'' - still means the team needs to be prepared for a short-term future without Tyron. The plan to sign veteran guard Ron Leary "fell through'' (according to Leary himself) and with Jared Veldheer no longer in play), the kids who held down the fort at tackle against Atlanta, UDFA rookie Terence Steele and second-year guy Brandon Knight, better get ready to do it again Sunday against the Seahawks.

But maybe Tyron is able. And Jerry says surely Tyron will be able eventually.

"We wanted to look to the long-term, or the longer term being the next games, the ones we're getting ready to play,'' Jerry says. "So, I feel as good as you can feel. ... for the longer term, I feel good about it. 

