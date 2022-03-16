Skip to main content

Von Miller, Rams vs. Cowboys: Teams 'Convinced' He's Made Final Choice

The Los Angeles Rams are entering "deep talks" for a long-term extension with pass rusher Von Miller.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys were not to keep pass-rusher Randy Gregory at The Star. And now it looks like they won't be able to bring pass-rusher Von Miller to town, either.

Miller is entering "deep talks" for a long-term extension with his present employer, the Los Angeles Rams, according to NFL Network. A deal has not be finalized, but Miller is now expected by many to return to L.A. for the 2022 season.

jalen ramsey von miller

Von Miller

von mcvay rams

Von Miller

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Von Miller (40) celebrates after sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Von Miller

Miller, 32, played a vital role in the Rams' 23-20 Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last month.

Rams general manager Les Snead made it a point to make Miller a priority signing this offseason. The Cowboys have been viewed as a contender in adding the soon-to-be 33-year-old to their defensive front following the departure of defensive end Randy Gregory to the Broncos; Dallas was doing its "due diligence'' on the idea.

Miller, a Dallas native, also was expected to be courted by Denver, but that ended following the signing of Gregory, who bolted from the Cowboys this week. 

Scroll to Continue

No image description

hekker bones
Play

Punter Johnny Hekker: Will Cowboys Coach 'Bones' Fassel Push to Sign Rams Ex?

Without knowing Hekker's price tag, we can't yet know the Cowboys' plan. But we know Bones, who has an enormous amount of authority at The Star.

By Mike Fisher and Zach Dimmitt2 hours ago
2 hours ago
beli lael
Play

Patriots Want Trade for Cowboys’ La'el Collins: Rumor

What if the Cowboys can get something in return for Collins - something, anything - in a trade … that isn't cap-damaging?

By Mike Fisher3 hours ago
3 hours ago
von naked
Play

Cowboys 'Due Diligence' on Signing Rams Super Bowl Pass-Rusher Von Miller

The Cowboys traditionally don't bother with exploring the higher-priced outsiders in free agency, preferring to pay their own. But ...

By Mike Fisher6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Prior to the start of free agency, Miller said he wanted to "figure it out" with L.A. before testing the opening the open market.

Miller is currently one of six active players with over 100 sacks for their careers at 115.5. Others include Las Vegas Raiders' Chandler Jones (107.5), New Orleans Saints' Cameron Jordan (107), Baltimore Ravens' Justin Houston (102), Arizona Cardinals J.J. Watt (102) and Chicago Bears' Robert Quinn (101).

“I want to figure it out with the Rams first and foremost because they’ve been real good to me,” Miller said recently. “On the slim chance that can’t happen, then I’ll explore all my options.”

Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Von Miller hoists the George Halas Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Von Miller

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Von Miller (40) celebrates after sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Von Miller

von mcvay rams

Von Miller

The option for the Rams is there. And the Cowboys will be going back to the drawing board, with linebacker Bobby Wagner, formerly of Seattle, also on their list of ideas.

hekker bones
News

Punter Johnny Hekker: Will Cowboys Coach 'Bones' Fassel Push to Sign Rams Ex?

By Mike Fisher and Zach Dimmitt2 hours ago
beli lael
News

Patriots Want Trade for Cowboys’ La'el Collins: Rumor

By Mike Fisher3 hours ago
von naked
News

Cowboys 'Due Diligence' on Signing Rams Super Bowl Pass-Rusher Von Miller

By Mike Fisher6 hours ago
4318A2D1-23D8-4E4C-B3F8-5E2C70A64781
News

‘SURPRISE!’ Cowboys Trolled by Broncos After Randy Gregory Signing

By Mike Fisher21 hours ago
USATSI_16649902_168388359_lowres
News

DeMarcus Lawrence EXCLUSIVE: 'Cowboys for Life' Star Talks 1-on-1 on New Contract

By Mike FisherMar 15, 2022
dez washington cow
News

Dez Bryant: Steelers WR to Sign with Cowboys; Here's Why

By Mike FisherMar 15, 2022
chandler j
News

Dallas Detour: With Gregory Gone, Do Cowboys Pursue Chandler Jones?

By Richie WhittMar 15, 2022
broncos gregory
News

What Went Wrong: Contract Issue Causing Randy Gregory to Stiff Cowboys, Sign with Broncos

By Mike FisherMar 15, 2022