Report: Von Miller Wants to ‘Figure It Out’ With Rams Before Exploring Options in Free Agency

Rams outside linebacker Von Miller is set to enter free agency next week but he prefers to stay in Los Angeles if he and the team can come to an agreement, according to USA Today Sports’s Josina Anderson

“I want to figure it out with the Rams first and foremost because they’ve been real good to me,” he reportedly told Anderson. “On the slim chance that can’t happen, then I’ll explore all my options.” 

Miller, 32, describing the chances of the two sides not getting a deal done “slim” is a good sign for Rams fans. The seven-time All Pro was an integral piece to the team’s Super Bowl run. He was traded to the Rams from the Broncos in November and proceeded to get eight sacks in eight games with Los Angeles before the playoffs. 

He carried that momentum into the Super Bowl against the Bengals and sacked Joe Burrow twice to help the Rams win 23–20. It was the second time in his career Miller has hoisted a Lombardi trophy. 

NFL free agency officially starts on March 16 at 4 p.m. ET. 

