SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcastsGame Day
Search

WFT Crushes Cowboys: 10 'Whitty' Observations

Richie Whitt

Our 10 'Whitty' Observations on Washington's NFL Week 7 crushing of the Dallas Cowboys, 25-3 ...

10. Though it’s not fair to single out one individual player for the Cowboys’ multitude of messes, allow me to shine a sad spotlight on Jaylon Smith. 

Once a great story for an improbable comeback, the linebacker is now polluting his triumphant tale. He’s deteriorated into all style, no substance. This is the guy, remember, that owner Jerry Jones rewarded in August 2019 with a five-year, $64 million contract (including $36 million guaranteed). Against Washington, he jumped up and excitedly clapped on a play in which he clearly and correctly was called for a pass interference penalty. He also misread a pattern and then missed a tackle to allow Washington’s third touchdown. 

At this point he’s just an overpaid, underperforming player.

Meaning he fits right in.

9. The Washington Football Team is abbreviated “WFT”. From this point forward, the Cowboys will be known as “WTF”. And, yes, you know what it stands for.

8. In the good ol' days of Cowboys-Washington, linebacker Jon Bostic would have been fighting 10 players with a star on their helmet. 

But after his cheap-shot hit on a sliding Andy Dalton, no Cowboys did nuthin’. Very telling. Unfortunately. The rivalry is gone. 

So is the Cowboys’ fight.

"We speak all the time about playing for one another, protecting one another,'' coach Mike McCarthy said. "It definitely was not the response you would expect.' 

READ MORE: FISH Column: What Drives These Cowboys? Nothing

7. Ezekiel Elliott getting pancaked on blitz pickup and volley-balling a catch into an interception. CeeDee Lamb with two drops and a penalty. Jaylon Smith (see above). Michael Gallup with a drop. The Cowboys aren’t good. But when their good players are bad, they’re horrible. 

Through seven weeks, the Cowboys have run exactly one play with a lead in the fourth quarter.

6. Wait, was rookie, third-string quarterback Ben DiNucci’s first NFL play a two-handed chest pass in the general vicinity – yet way behind – of Elliott for a fumble? Yes, it was. It was indeed.

5. Cowboys are now 0-7 against the point spread. They’re broken, and their fans are broke.

4. No way around it, this was one of the ugliest losses in Cowboys’ history. Non-existent offensive line opened no holes or provided no time for receivers to run anything for quick, basic routes. Defense jumped offsides, missed tackles and blew assignments. It was Pop Warner-level embarrassment. Cowboys barely sniffed a touchdown and defense surrendered 208 rushing yards to a team that entered the game 31st in the NFL.

3. Cowboys aren’t just bad, they’re awful early. Their first-half deficits in the last six games:

20-0.

30-15.

31-14.

17-3.

21-0.

22-3.

Last time they trailed by 14+ points in six consecutive games was their second season. Yep, 1961.

2. In two games without him, the Cowboys have been outscored, 63-13. Serious question: Was/is Dak Prescott that good?

1. Turns out the anonymous voices in Dallas’ locker room were spot on. 

Said McCarthy in a sort of confession/concession: "We're not doing the basics. Let's not candy-coat it.''

Coach ... the people who have been "candy-coating'' the truths about the problems have been your people. We've been trying to tell it straight.

But if you're a Cowboys fan who reads this space, you already knew that, didn't you? Or, at least you do now.

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WFT Cheap Shot On Dallas Cowboys QB Dalton Tells A Nasty Story

Washington's Jon Bostic Earned An Ejection For His Cheap Shot On Cowboys QB Dalton - But In Addition To the Dallas Loss, The Aftermath Tells A Story

Mike Fisher

Dallas Cowboys Inactives at Washington: Randy Gregory Is IN

Dallas Cowboys Inactives at Washington: Randy Gregory Is IN

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 'Cowards': On 'Anonymous Sources' & 'Bull---t!'

Cowboys 'Cowards': On Dallas' In-House Conflicts, Its 'Anonymous Sources' And Its 'Bull---t!'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 1st & 10: Would Jerry Fire McCarthy?

Is Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy's job on line as we preview Jerry Jones' 2-4 team's trip to Washington?

Matthew Postins

How to Watch: Cowboys at Washington Football Team

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off of arguably their worst loss of the season, and will head right into a tough division matchup against the Washington Football Team

Matt Galatzan

Dallas Cowboys 2021 Top 5 Draft Needs: DBs, Please

What positions should the Dallas Cowboys be interested in for the 2021 NFL Draft? One glaring problem stands out

Matthew Postins

GAMEDAY: What is the Cowboys Key to Victory Over Washington?

As they ready for a trip to Washington, the Cowboys are the much more talented team, even with a depleted offensive line, and if they take care of the ball... Dallas will win. ... Right?

BriAmaranthus

Cowboys Blitzcast: The 'What-If's On Injured QB Dak

Cowboys Blitzcast: The 'What-If's On Injured QB Dak Prescott And His Future With Dallas

Mike Fisher

Locked on Cowboys: Should Dallas Trade For Quinnen Williams?

Locked on Cowboys: Should Dallas Trade For Quinnen Williams? Plus Our Preview of NFL Week 7 at Washington

Mike Fisher

Cowboys at Washington: Zack Martin Injury Update

Dallas Cowboys at Washington: Zack Martin Injury Update For NFL Week 7

Mike Fisher