WATCH: Cowboys Camp - Spectacular Catch Of The Week

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - How does an NFL team stack its NFL Draft "Big Board''? Is it paying lip service to the idea of "Best Available Athlete''? Or does it bow to the realities of "need'' and veer off its rankings?

In the 2020 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys - knowing full-well they needed to improve their defense somehow - instead went "B.A.A.'' selecting the No. 6 player on their board with the No. 17 pick and nabbing Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb.

And they've never looked back. And yet Lamb - immediately showing in this camp that he belongs right alongside incumbents Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup - has plenty of company.

READ MORE: McCarthy: Cowboys Have 'Three No. 1 WRs' In Amari, Gallup & Lamb

What fellow "88 Club'' members Michael Irvin and Dez Bryant have said about the 6-1, 195-pound Lamb, who gobbled up 3,292 yards and 32 touchdowns in three seasons at Oklahoma, is coming true. Despite Cooper not practicing much this week, he’s an established Pro Bowler.

READ MORE:

READ MORE: Irvin Endorses CeeDee Lamb as New Cowboys 88 - With A HOF Future

But what Dallas did in its monster trade for Cooper In 2018 and what it did in its monster top-of-the-draft work with Lamb in April are two moves at the position that have company. Michael Gallup, the Cowboys’ now-least-heralded of the trio, is viewed by the team as worthy of being a Ko. 1 target.

And above, thanks to the terrific photojournalist Arnold Payne of WFAA-TV, you see Monday night practice evidence of that from here inside Ford Center practice at The Star.

