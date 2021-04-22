HomeNewsPodcastsSI.com
WATCH: Cowboys Ex Tony Romo - Big Shot On Golf Tour

Tony Romo steals the show at the Korn Ferry Tour's Veritex Bank Championship, knocking in an Eagle on his very first hole
Tony Romo is one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the Dallas Cowboys franchise. He is also one of the top play-by-play analysts in all of professional sports. 

So it should come as no surprise that, when Romo picks up a golf club, good things tend to happen for the former Cowboys great.

On Thursday, Romo, who turned 41 just the day before, took part in the Korn Ferry Tour's Veritex Bank Championship at Texas Rangers Golf Club, where he wasted no time in stealing the headlines. 

On his very first hole, the par-5 10th, Romo stole the show, chipping in for eagle and moving to 2-under to start the day. 

Romo's luck wouldn't continue from there, however, missing a birdie put on No. 11, and shooting a double-bogey on No. 13, moving him to even par on the day, and a tie for 56th on the leaderboard through six holes. 

The Korn Ferry Tour is the developmental tour for the PGA Tour, featuring professional golfers who have PGA aspirations, or players who have made it to the highest level but failed to accumulate the necessary points in the Fed Ex Cup standings to remain on tour. 

As the Cowboys' all-time leader in both touchdowns with 248 scores, as well as career passing yards with 34,183 yards over his 13-year career, Romo is also close to being a scratch golfer, holding a +0.4 handicap, per to Golf Digest.

