Where Does Cowboys DE Lawrence Rank Among NFL Pass-Rushers?

The Dallas Cowboys will have a new-look defense under first-year coordinator Dan Quinn in 2021 that will see multiple changes to the way current roster members are utilized.

As one of the elder statesmen and leaders of that group, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence will be expected to carry the load in the pass rush department, alongside a host of fresh faces, including three rookies and a trio of free agents.

With those reinforcements on the way, Lawrence looks to be in line for a bounce-back 2021 season, and according to Pro Football Focus, which ranked Lawrence as the seventh-best edge rusher heading into next season, that is exactly what is going to happen.

Per PFF:

Pass rush is always going to draw headlines for edge defenders. Lawrence has been one of the league’s best in that department, putting up a top-10 pass-rush win rate at the position since 2017. However, he has also been an elite-run defender in recent years. Lawrence’s 90.1 run-defense grade over the last four seasons makes him one of just seven players at the position to clear the 90.0 mark since 2017.

Over the last two seasons, Lawrence underwhelmed statistically, managing just 11.5 sacks, 24 tackles for loss, and 27 quarterback hits in 34 games, including two playoff games.

But the Cowboys will tell you he plays hurt. And that he plays hard.

With Quinn now calling the shots, and Lawrence getting some much-needed help on all three levels of the defense, the expectations should be as high as ever for the leader of the Dallas defense.

The only question for Tank might be he healthy?

