Cowboys McCarthy First Coach Fired Due To Jerry's 'Itchy Trigger Finger'?

FRISCO - Way back in 2020, which seems like ages ago in football years, coach Mike McCarthy’s Dallas Cowboys limped to a 6-10 record. Many factors contributed, but in the end, doesn’t all blame and praise start and end with the head coach?

Well, and around these parts, with the owner?

With a successful 2021 campaign, Cowboys fans might be quick to forget about recent failures from this collection of players and coaches.

But ...

SportsBetting.ag has released odds on which head coach will be fired first during the 2021 regular season, and McCarthy has the lowest odds at 7/1, or +700, just ahead of Denver's Vic Fangio (8/1) and Chicago's Matt Nagy (9/1).

How could this happen, in real life?

Now, 2021 is nigh upon us, and the club seems to be healthy again. Expectations are high, especially in a division that seems winnable even for a sub-par team. But what if things go south quickly here in 2021? What if the club struggles out of the gate? Is there a chance that the collective memories of Cowboys fans might suddenly recall 2020 and the damage done to their football souls?

Where will Jerry and Stephen Jones place the blame?

We should note one issue here that comes up all the time in these matters, and that is the supposed "itchy trigger finger'' of owner Jerry Jones. While the high expectations are a Jerry reality, isn't the "itchy trigger finger'' (see Jason Garrett decade-long run) a myth?

Let’s discuss!

