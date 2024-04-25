Is NC State LB Payton Wilson a Viable Option for Cowboys 56?
The Cowboys currently have two players on their roster at the linebacker position. After giving up 143 rushing yards to the Green Bay Packers in a 48-32 loss in the Wild Card Round their need at linebacker is apparent. At 6'4" and 238 lbs and the fastest 40-yard dash time out of all the linebackers (4.43) Payton Wilson has the potential to fortify the Cowboys' run defense. In addition to his ability to stop the run Payton has shown the skills neccesisary to cover linebackers and running backs modeling his game after star LB Fred Warner.
Payton Wilson has stayed healthy the last two years and had the chance to speak at the NFL Combine assess his injury History.
"Throughout my career, early in my career, I did have a lot of injuries," Wilson said at the Combine. "But these last two years, I've stayed really healthy -- put on some extra weight. I've really honed in on nutrition and maintenance programs to keep me healthy. I think what I have going on is gonna keep me playing a long time in the NFL and I'm not scared of injuries.
At the end of the day, they're inevitable and I'm going to play every single play like it's my last. Whatever happens, happens". Playing every play like it's his last is exactly the mentality the Cowboys defense needs after surrending 48 points in their most important game of last season.