The Cowboys' Dilemma Between Acquiring Established Winners and Seeking Hidden Gems
The Cowboys have grown accustomed to regular season success, reaching the playoffs in each of the past three seasons. The Cowboys have faltered, however, in the postseason, struggling to find a winning culture that leaves the front office and fans bewildered. In contrast, their NFC East counterparts, the Philadelphia Eagles, are focused on drafting players from winning programs, particularly the Georgia Bulldogs. The Eagles made the Super Bowl just two seasons ago, which begs the question: does cultivating a post-season winning culture in the NFL begin by drafting players from winning programs?
Last year's College National Champion, Michigan, have 18 players declaring for the NFL draft (the most since 2003). The Cowboys should strongly consider drafting National Champions in order to build the winning culture the front office has long been striving for. Here are a few Michigan Prospects the Cowboys should consider.
Junior Colson (LB 3rd or 4th round)
Junior Colson is built like an NFL Linebacker standing at 6'2", 238 lbs. Colson led Michigan in tackles over the past two seasons starting 36 games over the course of his college career. He has the length x strength to fight of blockers and make sounds tackles in the run game. If he slips to pick 56, he would be a great fit for the Cowboys defense.
Kris Jenkins JR (DT 2nd round)
Kris Jenkins Jr is the son of former 4 time All-Pro Kris Jenkins. Jr is known for his ability to stop the run with the athletic traits to develop into an elite interior pass rusher. The Cowboys are in need of run stoppers along with players that create more opportunities for elite pass-rushers Demarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons.
Blake Corum (RB 3rd or 4th round)
At 5'8" Corum is unlikely to be a 3-down back, but he is a constant threat to get in the endzone and will be an elite option in the passing game. Drawing comparisons to Austin Ekeler, Corum scored 28 touchdowns last year and has the chance to turn the Cowboys red zone weakness into a strength.
Winning a National Championship, similar to winning a Super Bowl, takes player dedication and consistency when it comes to their craft. These prospects know what it takes to win at the top programs in college and are ready to make an immediate impact for whichever team drafts them.