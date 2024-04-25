Cowboys Country

If Not Ezekiel Elliott, Here are Some Mid to Late Round RB Prospects The Cowboys Should Consider in the Draft

After the decision to not resign Tony Pollard, the Cowboys are in dire need of help at the running back position. With the Cowboys likely to bolster the offensive and defensive line in the first two rounds here's a list of prospects from rounds 3-7 the Cowboys must consider.

Bucky Irving (Oregon Round 3)

Irving finished his last two seasons at Oregon with over a 1000 yards. Irving serves as a complete back concluding the season as the FBS RB leader in receptions, totaling 56 catches. Standing at 5'9" 192 LBS with outstanding pass catching ability and a nack for making defenders miss he is bound to make an impact in this years draft. Oregon did not run him into the ground which should prove vital for his longevity in the NFL.

Jaden Shirden (Monmouth Round 5)

My favorite prospect attending this years draft. Jaden Shirden, the running back hailing from Monmouth University, left an indelible mark at the combine. Despite his smaller stature at 5 feet 8 inches and 187 pounds, Shirden’s speed was undeniable, evidenced by his impressive 40-yard dash time of 4.45 seconds, placing him fifth overall.

Dillon Johnson (Washington Round 6)

Dillon Johnson was the bell cow back for the Pac-12 winning Huskies last year rushing for nearly 1200 yards and 16 touchdowns. As a do it all back he's shown flashes picking up the rush, adding 24 catches and a passing touchdown. With a subpar showing at the NFL Combine his draft stock slipped; however, at 5'11'' and 217 pounds he is tough to tackle and has proven to be great in short yardage situations.

Jase McClellan (Alabama Round 7)

Hiding behind a crowded RB room at Alabama Jase McClellan has shown flashes when given the opportunity. With an impressive stature at 5'11'' 212 lbs, McClellan rushed for 890 yards in his senior season. Alabama seems to produce NFL talent at the RB Position every season and Jase is their next candidate to land a role in NFL.

The Dallas Cowboys offseason has been underwhelming, accomplishing just two new signings while losing 8 of their own in free agency. Dallas will have their chance to redeem themselves in the coming days as the NFL draft approaches. The Cowboys are in need of a talent overhaul to address their glaring needs on the roster.

