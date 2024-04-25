Could the Dallas Cowboys Trade Out of the First Round Completely?
The 2024 NFL Draft presents a critical juncture for the Dallas Cowboys. With a multitude of roster needs and only a limited number of premium picks, the Cowboys face a challenging task. One strategy they might consider is trading out of the first round altogether. Let’s explore the reasons behind this potential move:
Roster Holes and Priorities
The Dallas Cowboys enter the draft with several glaring holes on their roster. The three most significant areas of concern are:
1. Center: The Cowboys need a reliable anchor in the middle of their offensive line. Tyler Biadasz, their starting center for the past four seasons, signed with the Washington Commanders this offseason. They don't have many viable options currently on their roster
2. Tackle: With Tyron Smith signing with the New York Jets, Dallas has their hands full to try and replace him. Unless they consider moving Tyler Smith to tackle, they have an obvious void to fill on Prescott's blindside.
3. Running Back: With Tony Pollard gone and only Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn and Royce Freeman on the roster, they’ll certainly be eyeing a running back early in the draft.
Targeting Graham Barton
One player the Cowboys could be eyeing is Duke center Graham Barton. If he’s available when Dallas is on the clock, he would be an excellent addition. However, if Barton is selected before their pick, the Cowboys might reconsider their approach. Rather than reaching for another center that might be lower on their board, they could opt to trade back and accumulate more draft capital.
While offensive tackles are on their radar, the Cowboys also recognize the importance of a solid center. If the top tackles are off the board and Barton isn’t within reach, they’ll pivot. Trading back becomes an attractive option, allowing them to address multiple needs later in the draft.
Potential Trade Scenarios
Here are a couple of trade scenarios the Cowboys might entertain if Barton is gone:
Trade with the Washington Commanders
- The Cowboys send their 1st-round pick (24th overall) to the Commanders.
- In return, they receive the Commanders’ 2nd-round pick (40th overall) and a 3rd-round pick (72nd overall).
It is rare for division rivals to trade with each other, but this move allows Dallas to pick up a pick at the top of the third round by only moving back sixteen spots.
Trade with the New York Jets:
- The Cowboys swap their 1st-round pick (24th overall) for the Jets’ 2nd-round pick (34th overall) and a 4th-round pick (107th overall).
The Jets gain a first-round pick and the extra fifth-year option on their selection, while the Cowboys acquire an early second-round pick and recoup their 4th rounder that they traded away for Trey Lance.
Trade with the Indianapolis Colts:
- Dallas sends their 1st-round pick (24th overall) to the Colts.
- In return, they receive the Colts’ 2nd-round pick (37th overall) and a 3rd-round pick (69th overall).
The Colts move up to secure a player they covet, and the Cowboys bolster their Day 2 selections.
While the Cowboys likely don’t want to exit the first round completely, they’ll weigh their options carefully. If the right players aren’t available, expect them to explore trades that improve their overall draft capital.