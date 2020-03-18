CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News
Podcasts

Cowboys BlitzCast: Dak, Amari and the Tricky NFL Game of 'Tag, You're It!'

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - It's full of landmines and rewards. Let's walk you through Jerry and Dak and Amari and the delicate NFL game of 'Tag, You're It!'

Welcome to ‘The Blitzcast – A Dallas Cowboys Podcast’ by Drunk Sports in partnership with CowboysSI.com. “BigRed” Lance Dorsett and Timm “IndyCarTim” Hamm are your hosts as we discuss all things Dallas Cowboys and all things NFL on our weekly show.

On today’s episode, the boys discuss all the numbers that are being thrown around with regard to possible offers made to Dak by the Cowboys - CowboysSI.com had the Sunday night scoop on the offer being upped - as well as attempt to straighten out the timeline of them allow. And how does the new CBA and the new NFL/TV contract coming in 2022 affect all of that?

Michael Irvin shares his thoughts with us regarding the Dak debate, and Dez Bryant updates his talks with the Cowboys about a possible return to the team.

We look at the possible suitors for Byron Jones in free agency and surprise! The leaders in the clubhouse MIGHT be division rivals. How does that affect the rising price of his next contract and does that exclude the Cowboys from those talks?

We tell a funny story and call ourselves out at the Dallas Renegades game from Saturday night (hint: always double check your hashtags before posting). What housewarming gift did Dak Prescott offer to the Renegades and how did that generosity inspire the team?

Then from an article found on CowboysSI.com written by our own Timm “IndyCarTim” Hamm, we examine the QB draft history since 1989. Hits? Busts?

We then go around the NFL with news from the league and end the show with our exclusive content: 3 and Out.

blitzcast

The Blitzcast can be found and heard here each and every week, on CowboysSI.com, as well as your favorite podcast app. Wherever you listen to your podcasts, we would appreciate if you hit that ‘subscribe’ button and leave us a great review. We’ll also be launching our show YouTube page as well very soon so look out for that.

Feel free to message us anytime via email at TheCowboysBlitzcast@gmail.com. We can’t wait to hear from you and Go Cowboys! Please follow the discussion further with us on Twitter: @IndyCarTim, @DrunkBigRed, and @BlitzcastNFL.

Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Blitzcast: NFL Free Agency Winners and Losers - Dallas-Style

Cowboys Blitzcast: NFL Free Agency Winners and Losers - Dallas-Style

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Blitzcast: 'On The Move' With Dak, Witten and Quinn

The Dallas Cowboys Are About to Enter NFL Free Agency And We've got the 'Blitzcast': 'On The Move' With Dak, Witten and Quinn

Mike Fisher

'My Heart Is Immeasurable': WR Emmanuel Sanders Has A Cowboys Birthday Wish

Birthday Guy Emmanuel Sanders, Who Has His DFW Ties, Is on the Dallas Cowboys Radar as a Randall Cobb Replacement at Wide Receiver

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Get Raided, but Get McCoy; NFL Free Agency Tracker

Updated by the Minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2020 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Predictions on Dak, Amari and The Whole Roster of Cowboys Without Contracts

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Icon Jason Witten Signs One-Year Deal With The Las Vegas Raiders

Cowboys Icon Jason Witten Signs One-Year Deal With The Las Vegas Raiders

Mike Fisher

by

Dillon88

Amari Cooper $100M Contract Details: Round Numbers & a Cowboys Escape Hatch

Amari Cooper $100M Contract Details: Round Numbers & a Cowboys Escape Hatch

Mike Fisher

by

Dillon88

Cowboys and DT Gerald McCoy Agree to 3-Year Deal

The Dallas Cowboys Have Found Their Replacement For Maliek Collins, In Six-Time Pro Bowler Gerald McCoy

Matt Galatzan

Cowboys DeMarcus Lawrence ‘Welcomes’ Bucs QB Tom Brady to NFC

Cowboys DeMarcus Lawrence ‘Welcomes’ Bucs QB Tom Brady to NFC

Mike Fisher

'Pivotal' Sean Lee: 'I'm Excited to Be Back With Cowboys' on One-Year Deal

'Pivotal Player' Sean Lee: 'I'm Excited to Be Back With Cowboys' on One-Year Deal

Mike Fisher

No Deal, So Cowboys Put $33M Tag on QB Prescott; What Comes Next?

Dallas Gets No Deal With Dak Prescott, So The Cowboys Place The $33M Franchise Tag on the QB; As NFL Free Agency Is On the Horizon, What Comes Next?

Mike Fisher

by

PapaUmMaoMao