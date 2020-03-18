Cowboys BlitzCast: Dak, Amari and the Tricky NFL Game of 'Tag, You're It!'

FRISCO - It's full of landmines and rewards. Let's walk you through Jerry and Dak and Amari and the delicate NFL game of 'Tag, You're It!'

On today’s episode, the boys discuss all the numbers that are being thrown around with regard to possible offers made to Dak by the Cowboys - CowboysSI.com had the Sunday night scoop on the offer being upped - as well as attempt to straighten out the timeline of them allow. And how does the new CBA and the new NFL/TV contract coming in 2022 affect all of that?

Michael Irvin shares his thoughts with us regarding the Dak debate, and Dez Bryant updates his talks with the Cowboys about a possible return to the team.

We look at the possible suitors for Byron Jones in free agency and surprise! The leaders in the clubhouse MIGHT be division rivals. How does that affect the rising price of his next contract and does that exclude the Cowboys from those talks?

We tell a funny story and call ourselves out at the Dallas Renegades game from Saturday night (hint: always double check your hashtags before posting). What housewarming gift did Dak Prescott offer to the Renegades and how did that generosity inspire the team?

Then from an article found on CowboysSI.com written by our own Timm “IndyCarTim” Hamm, we examine the QB draft history since 1989. Hits? Busts?

We then go around the NFL with news from the league and end the show with our exclusive content: 3 and Out.

