Cowboys Blitzcast: 'Risk vs. Reward' In Dallas' NFL Draft

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - We've got Dallas Cowboys "risk/reward'' on NFL Free Agency just about behind us ... and Cowboys "risk/reward'' on the NFL Draft just ahead. Which was does Dallas lean?

Welcome to the ‘The Blitzcast – A Dallas Cowboys Podcast’ by Drunk Sports in partnership with CowboysSI.com. “BigRed” Lance Dorsett and Timm “IndyCarTim” Hamm are your hosts as we discuss all things Dallas Cowboys and all things NFL!

On today's show, we introduce CowboyMaven+ found over at CowboysSI.com and we'll tell you how you can subscribe and why we know you'll love the premium content over there.

We then discuss the Cowboys' hunt for a third receiver after the departure of Randall Cobb. Some think the team should take a flyer on Antonio Brown (it's not like Jerry hasn't signed high-risk player before) while others think we have help with the receiving game already in the form of Tony Pollard.

Tyron Smith and Zack Martin were named to the NFL’s All-Decade team and we'll go down the rest of that team for you and thanks to COVID-19 the Cowboys were robbed of 2 BIG NFL off-season advantages. And is Jalen Hurts the answer if Dak isn’t signed long-term?

Wade Phillips responded to the age-old question, "Did Jason Garrett stab you in the back when he took over as head coach?" and what does the NFL mean by "fully virtual draft"? Players? Coaches? Front office personnel? Everyone will be at home? This should be interesting. Join us!

The Blitzcast can be found and heard here each week, on CowboysSI.com, as well as your favorite podcast app.

Feel free to message us anytime via email at TheCowboysBlitzcast@gmail.com. We can’t wait to hear from you and Go Cowboys! Please follow the discussion further with us on Twitter: @IndyCarTim, @DrunkBigRed, and @BlitzcastNFL.

