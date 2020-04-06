CowboyMaven
2 Cowboys - Tyron Smith & Zack Martin - Named NFL All-Decade

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Tyron Smith and Zack Martin represent the Dallas Cowboys onthe NFL’s All-Decade team for the 2010’s.

Eight players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame voting, detailed Monday, were unanimous selections, including quarterback Tom Brady, running back Adrian Peterson, tackle Joe Thomas, guard Marshal Yanda, defensive lineman J.J. Watt, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, linebacker Von Miller and kicker Justin Tucker are the other unanimous selections.

Tyron Smith continues to serve as a fixture for the Cowboys into this decade as the left tackle out of USC, Dallas’ first-pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, has been named to seven Pro Bowls.

Zack Martin has been equally outstanding since coming to Dallas as the first-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. The right guard has been selected for six Pro Bowls - One for each of god seasons in the league.

The entire list of selections is below.

Quarterback: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers.

Running back: Frank Gore, Marshawn Lynch, LeSean McCoy, Adrian Peterson.

Wide receiver: Antonio Brown, Larry Fitzgerald, Calvin Johnson, Julio Jones.

Flex: Darren Sproles.

Tight end: Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce.

Offensive tackle: Jason Peters, Tyron Smith, Joe Staley, Joe Thomas.

Offensive guard: Jahri Evans, Logan Mankins, Zack Martin, Marshal Yanda.

Center: Alex Mack, Maurkice Pouncey.

Defensive end: Calais Campbell, Cameron Jordan, Julius Peppers, J.J. Watt.

Defensive tackle: Geno Atkins, Fletcher Cox, Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh.

Linebacker: Chandler Jones, Luke Kuechly, Khalil Mack, Von Miller, Bobby Wagner, Patrick Willis.

Cornerback: Patrick Peterson, Darrelle Revis, Richard Sherman.

Safety: Eric Berry, Earl Thomas, Eric Weddle.

Defensive back: Chris Harris, Tyrann Mathieu.

Punter: Johnny Hecker, Shane Lechler.

Kicker: Stephen Gostkowski, Justin Tucker.

Punt returner: Tyreek Hill, Darren Sproles.

Kick returner: Devin Hester, Cordarrelle Patterson.

Coach: Bill Belichick, Pete Carroll

