Can Cowboys Tackles Stay Healthy - To Keep Dak Healthy?

Keeping Dak upright will be a priority this season. Can Collins and Smith stay healthy enough to do it?

FRISCO - Dak Prescott’s return under center should certainly be the most-watched storyline for 2021. And rightfully so. But we'll be watching the big guys upfront, too.

For the Dallas Cowboys to fully realize their offensive potential, they desperately need to keep Dak healthy. Part of keeping Dak healthy will fall on the shoulders of offensive tackles Tyron Smith and La’el Collins.

Smith and Collins are coming off their own injuries, and it’s because of those injuries that there is reason to be concerned.

Both players are coming off surgeries. Collins had surgery in October to repair his hip, and Smith is coming off his own surgery to repair neck and back issues he’s been struggling with since 2016.

Both players are on track and say they are healthy now in anticipation of the beginning of the 2021 season. But can they hold up for 17 games? Let’s discuss!

