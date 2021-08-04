Cowboys Podcast: What Does Mike McCarthy Say About Dak's Injury?

When Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott trotted to the locker room during practice last week , fans found themselves holding their breath.

They're all too familiar with quarterback injuries, especially with Prescott. The last time they saw their star quarterback on the field he was leaving on a cart, his right leg broken and headed for two surgeries.

This time in Oxnard, it's only a right shoulder strain. Not ideal, but the team continues to keep its hope optimistic and its treatment conservative.

Prescott has not practiced since, and head coach Mike McCarthy said the team has “taken a step back” with his treatment plan. Prescott will not make the trip to Canton for Thursday night's preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Hall of Fame Game.

“We want to make sure this doesn’t turn into something bigger,” McCarthy said.

Given that it only took seven wins to capture a division title last season and the Cowboys were just one win shy of that, the team is aware of how important it is to keep Prescott healthy.

