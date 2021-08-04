Cowboys In Canton: Dak Prescott Among Several Not Making Hall-of-Fame Trip

The star quarterback is among eight starters staying in Oxnard while the team travels to Canton, Ohio

Dallas Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott and offensive lineman Tyron Smith might make it Canton one day.

But not this weekend.

The two offensive stars are among 15 Cowboys not making the trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame for Thursday night's preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The players are each dealing with assorted injuries and the team is being safe in this added exhibition.

Prescott left last Wednesday's practice after feeling tightness in this throwing shoulder after making a hard throw before warming up. He has not thrown in practice since and head coach Mike McCarthy said the team has "taken a "step back" with the quarterback's rehabilitation.

Coming off last season's gruesome ankle injury, Prescott likely would not have played in the Hall of Fame Game regardless of the shoulder soreness.

Here's the full list, which includes eight projected starters including Prescott:

LB Bradlee Anae

OT Josh Ball

LB Francis Bernard

WR Amari Cooper (Active/Physically Unable to Perform list)

DE Chauncey Golston (Active/PUP list)

CB C.J. Goodwin

DT Trysten Hill (Active/PUP list)

S Malik Hooker

TE Blake Jarwin

DE DeMarcus Lawrence

CB Jourdan Lewis

G Zack Martin

QB Dak Prescott

LT Tyron Smith

WR T.J. Vasher (Active/Non-Football Injury list)

K Greg Zuerlein (Active/PUP list)

Quarterbacks Ben DiNucci, Cooper Rush and Garrett Gilbert will get the snaps in Canton. While Gilbert has the most experience of the three, the Cowboys have not named a No. 2 quarterback behind Prescott.

All eyes will be on the rookies who are making the trip, specifically on the defensive side of the ball highlighted by the debut of first-round pick Micah Parsons.

The Cowboys kick-off against the Steelers Thursday night at 7 p.m.

