LISTEN: Dak MVP? Zeke 2,000 Yards? Cowboys Predictions

The Dallas Cowboys will soon kick off the regular season. Will 2021 bring underachievement or a playoff berth? – The Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast

FRISCO - As difficult and painful as it is to talk about, the 2020 Dallas Cowboys season did happen. And for fans to appreciate where this team can go, we must also remember where they’ve been.

READ MORE: Source: Cowboys Work Out Former Second-Round D-Lineman

Welcome to the Daily Blitz by DSP Media in partnership with CowboysSI.com.

There are several questions about the 2021 Cowboys, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Last year was a historically disappointing season for so many reasons and on so many levels. Injuries aside, the defense was just bad.

And much of that can be blamed on first-year Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. He made the coaching hires that doomed the team from the beginning. COVID-19 protocols didn’t help, erasing any offseason and training camps the NFL had planned.

So we set our sights the coming season, complete with an extra preseason game for the Cowboys, complete with training camp, complete with mini-camps, complete with a healthy (we think) starting quarterback, and complete with a new defensive coordinator.

READ MORE: Cowboys Move Hooker Off COVID List; What Jerry Jones Wants Next

For all practical purposes, and for reasons stemming from averages alone, this team has to be better in 2021. But can it survive with an average defense? Will the defense be vastly improved or only marginally? Will quarterback Dak Prescott have a comeback season? Will running back Ezekiel Elliott be “2017 Zeke” or “2020 Zeke?” Will this wide receiving trio of Michael Gallup, CeeDee Lamb, and Amari Cooper make history? We make predictions. Let’s discuss?

Please join us daily for the Daily Blitz at CowboysSI.com, TheBlitzcast.com, or the Dallas Cowboys Blitzcast YouTube Channel. And make sure to subscribe for all the latest videos and visual content!

Then continue the conversation on our new forums, or on Twitter: @CowboysDailyPod and @IndyCarTim. To submit a question for the show please email us at TheCowboysBlitzcast@gmail.com.

CONTINUE READING: Cowboy Re-Do Zeke Contract For Cap Room