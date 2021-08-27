August 27, 2021
Cowboys Move Hooker Off COVID List; What Jerry Jones Wants Next

Jerry on Hooker: “He's an extraordinary player. Smart as a whip. He's what you want back there."
FRISCO - Safety Malik Hooker - a veteran newcomer who Dallas Cowboys owner has openly campaigned for to be elevated to the first team - on Friday was activated from the NFL Reserve/COVID-19 list, making him eligible to return to practice … and maybe to fulfill Jones’ vision.

Hooker went on the Reserve/COVID-19 list early in the week, joining a group that eventually included defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, guard Connor Willams, defensive tackle Carlos Watkins, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and two other safeties, rookie Israel Mukuamu and Damontae Kazee.

As of this writing, all but Hooker and Mukuamu are still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as Dallas preps for Sunday’s NFL preseason-ending visit from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Dallas’ starting safeties all summer have been Donovan Wilson and Kazee. But Jones last week told 105.3 The Fan that Hooker, the former oft-injured Colts star signed at the start of camp as a street free agent, ‘"He's an extraordinary player. Smart as a whip. He's what you want back there."

Wilson is likely looked in as the starter at strong safety; Hooker and Kazee are both naturally free safeties. Kazee is a playmaker and a favorite of Quinn, who helped bring the former sixth-round defensive back over from Atlanta. Both Kazee and Hooker are coming off season-ending Achilles injuries, but what the former Ohio State first-rounder Hooker has is pedigree …

And maybe the backing of the DallCowboys owner.


READ MORE: 'Uncaged Lion' Dak is Full-Go, No Restrictions

