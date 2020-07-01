Cowboys Blitzcast: Cliff, Cam & The Cornerbacks

FRISCO - Let's talk Cam ... and the cornerbacks.

Welcome to the ‘The Blitzcast – A Dallas Cowboys Podcast by Drunk Sports in partnership with CowboysSI.com. “BigRed” Lance Dorsett and Timm “IndyCarTim” Hamm are your hosts as we discuss all things Dallas Cowboys and all things NFL!

On today's show, we look at the Cam Newton signing in New England, and discuss if it really means anything long-term for the team, the player, and the league.

Then, what is Cliff Harris' mood caused by the delay of his Hall Of Fame induction and the cancellation of the Hall Of Fame game in Canton this year? You might be surprised ...

We also discuss the reason why the Dallas Cowboys need to sign Dak Prescott to a long-term deal before the July 15 deadline, and it’s probably not the reason you think. (Read more details here.)

Who’s playing CB for the Cowboys in 2020? After losing their No. 1 guy to the Dolphins, they have options, and none are big name or big money. But can they play?

And finally, former Cowboys RB Herschel Walker says he belongs in the Pro Football Hall Of Fame. Is he right?

