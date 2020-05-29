CowboyMaven
Cowboys Blitzcast: On Coaches Playing 'Catch-Up' at The Star

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - They're back! (Almost!) 

Welcome to the ‘The Blitzcast – A Dallas Cowboys Podcast’ by Drunk Sports in partnership with CowboysSI.com.

The voice of the Cowboys, Brad Sham, visited with the boys from the Movin' The Chains Podcast over at the NFL Channel at SiriusXM and had great insight (as always) on the Cowboys recent NFL Draft success, the possibility of training camp in Oxnard (or not), QB Dak Prescott's contract situation, and everything else this Cowboys offseason, and we'll address that question-by-question on our airwaves.

Coach Mike McCarthy is talking about the work his staff is doing remotely ... but a return to The Star is coming, too.

We then offer to you the Top Nine Greatest Cowboys Teams of All-Time in a segment that is sure to bring back memories for all Dallas Cowboys fans, young and old(er), good and bad. Where would the late-60's Cowboys rank alongside the early-90's Cowboys? 

Join us and find out our thoughts and compare them with yours!

The Blitzcast can be found and heard here each and every week, on CowboysSI.com as well as your favorite podcast app. Wherever you listen to your podcasts, we would appreciate it if you hit that 'subscribe' button and leave us a great review. 

Also, make sure to check out The Blitzcast on YouTube for video of all the episodes and Cowboys news. Please subscribe and click that bell for notifications! And feel free to message us anytime via email at TheCowboysBlitzcast@gmail.com.

We can't wait to hear from you, and Go Cowboys! Please follow the discussion further with us on Twitter: @IndyCarTim, @DrunkBigRed, and @BlitzcastNFL.

