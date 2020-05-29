Cowboys Blitzcast: On Coaches Playing 'Catch-Up' at The Star

FRISCO - They're back! (Almost!)

The voice of the Cowboys, Brad Sham, visited with the boys from the Movin' The Chains Podcast over at the NFL Channel at SiriusXM and had great insight (as always) on the Cowboys recent NFL Draft success, the possibility of training camp in Oxnard (or not), QB Dak Prescott's contract situation, and everything else this Cowboys offseason, and we'll address that question-by-question on our airwaves.

Coach Mike McCarthy is talking about the work his staff is doing remotely ... but a return to The Star is coming, too.

We then offer to you the Top Nine Greatest Cowboys Teams of All-Time in a segment that is sure to bring back memories for all Dallas Cowboys fans, young and old(er), good and bad. Where would the late-60's Cowboys rank alongside the early-90's Cowboys?

