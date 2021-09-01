LISTEN: Can 'Cowboys Cam' Come To Dallas?

As the Dallas Cowboys dwindle their roster down to 53 before Tuesday's 3 p.m. deadline, the team said goodbye to a pair of quarterbacks.

The Cowboys gave pink slips to Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert, a surprise considering Gilbert looked better in the preseason compared to Cooper Rush, who is the QB2 behind Dak Prescott on the initial 53-man roster.

Even though players need to be erased from the roster to get to 53 today, the players who find themselves on rosters today only have their names written in pencil.

When the New England Patriots surprisingly cut quarterback Cam Newton Tuesday morning, it opened the door for the Cowboys to upgrade their insurance behind Prescott, who missed 11 games last season after fracturing his ankle.

Prescott has been limited this preseason, but the last thing the Cowboys want is a repeat of last year.

There are other options around the league including former Denver Broncos starter Trevor Siemian and former Jacksonville Jaguars starter Blake Bortles, but Newton stands above as the most intriguing option that the Cowboys could take on.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool discuss all of the latest roster cuts for the Cowboys, including QB Garrett Gilbert and debate how interested the team might be in signing Newton to be the backup quarterback.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

